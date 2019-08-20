As Catalent (CTLT) Stock Value Rose, Pier Capital Increased Stake by $2.28 Million; As Centerstate Bk (CSFL) Valuation Rose, Maltese Capital Management Has Cut Holding by $1.66 Million

Maltese Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (CSFL) by 6.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc sold 71,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The institutional investor held 1.09 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.03M, down from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Centerstate Bk Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $23.54. About 516,434 shares traded. CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) has declined 13.73% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CSFL News: 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Charter Will Merge With and Into CenterState; 09/04/2018 – CenterState Bank Presenting at Conference Apr 11; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys Into CenterState Bank; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK TO BUY CHARTERBANK; 10/04/2018 – CenterState Bank Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ CenterState Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSFL); 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP REPORTS ACQUISITION OF CHARTER FINANCIAL; 05/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK-IN CONNECTION WITH ENTERING INTO SECOND AMENDMENT, CO ISSUED TO LENDER AMENDED REVOLVING PROMISSORY NOTE DATED AS OF APRIL 2, 2018; 25/04/2018 – KBRA COMMENTS ON CENTERSTATE BANK CORPORATION’S ACQUISITION OF CHARTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – IMMEDIATELY UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, CHARTERBANK WILL MERGE WITH AND INTO CENTERSTATE BANK, N.A

Pier Capital Llc increased its stake in Catalent Inc (CTLT) by 34.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc bought 56,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.12% . The institutional investor held 222,946 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.05 million, up from 166,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Catalent Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $56.25. About 557,917 shares traded. Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has risen 36.61% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CTLT News: 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Catalent; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $537M-$557M; 23/04/2018 – BLACKMORES LTD – ACQUIRED CATALENT AUSTRALIA TABLET AND SOFT-GEL CAPSULE MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN VICTORIA FOR $43.2 MLN; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EPS 41C, EST. 39C; 24/04/2018 – Catalent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Capex $152M-$165M; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Rev $2.42B-$2.48B; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EBITDA $139.0M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Catalent Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTLT); 06/03/2018 Biohaven Enrolls First Patient In Phase 3 Clinical Trial To Evaluate Rimegepant Zydis® ODT In The Acute Treatment Of Migraine

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold CTLT shares while 75 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 141.43 million shares or 0.57% more from 140.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $644.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 73,587 shares to 154,132 shares, valued at $4.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Everbridge Inc by 19,415 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,092 shares, and cut its stake in Liveramp Holdings Inc.

More notable recent Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Catalent Stock Soared 73.9% in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Novavax looks to next flu vaccine trial following sale of manufacturing business – Washington Business Journal” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Catalent Inc (CTLT) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Catalent prices $500M debt offering at par – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Catalent: Buy, Sell, Or Hold? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71B and $1.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Mid Ill Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FMBH) by 47,000 shares to 400,700 shares, valued at $13.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Hawaiian Inc by 192,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 700,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Provident Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:PROV).

More notable recent CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CenterState Banks Continues To Leverage Its Strong Florida Franchise – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Automakers, Macau Names And CinemaCon Action – Seeking Alpha” published on March 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CenterState Banks goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Two Tampa Bay banks could be the next M&A targets, report says – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on August 02, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Calling Up Animal Spirits – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 22, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold CSFL shares while 61 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 76.23 million shares or 6.76% more from 71.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.