As Catalent (CTLT) Shares Rose, Kornitzer Capital Management Lifted Holding by $1.30 Million; Cortland Advisers Has Lowered Its Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) Stake by $22.51 Million; Valuation Rose

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Catalent Inc (CTLT) by 13.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc bought 32,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 272,345 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.05 million, up from 239,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Catalent Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $57.35. About 241,675 shares traded. Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has risen 12.63% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CTLT News: 14/05/2018 – Catalent Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Catalent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Catalent; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Rev $2.42B-$2.48B; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT REAFFIRMS FY ’18 GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – Catalent 3Q EPS 14c; 06/03/2018 Biohaven Enrolls First Patient In Phase 3 Clinical Trial To Evaluate Rimegepant Zydis® ODT In The Acute Treatment Of Migraine; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Capex $152M-$165M; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EBITDA $139.0M, EST. $137.3M; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q NET REV. $627.9M, EST. $610.6M

Cortland Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) by 15.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc sold 1.13M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.98M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.68M, down from 7.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc/De for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $20.88. About 12.01M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD KML.TO – QTRLY REVENUES $164.2 MLN VS $164.5 MLN; 14/03/2018 – TRUDEAU: KINDER MORGAN TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE WILL BE BUILT; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend By 60 Percent; 18/04/2018 – KMI: DEPENDING ON CAPEX, MORE BUYBACKS OR DEBT PAYDOWN POSSIBLE; 29/05/2018 – CANADA GOVERNMENT TO GIVE 9 AM ET (1300 GMT) BRIEFING ON DECISION FOR AID TO KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE EXPANSION – GOV’T OFFICIAL; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – NOW FORECASTS TO INVEST $2.3 BLN IN GROWTH PROJECTS DURING 2018; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – BOARD NAMED DAX A. SANDERS AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER; 09/04/2018 – CANADA PM SAYS KINDER MORGAN’S TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION WILL BE BUILT, SAYS HOPES BC GOVERNMENT WILL STOP OBSTRUCTING IT; 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: ANY SUPPORT CANADA GIVES TO KINDER MORGAN CANADA MUST BE SOUND, FAIR AND BENEFIT ALL CANADIANS; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Canada Agreed to Fund Resumption of TMEP Planning and Construction Work

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $11.35 billion and $5.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust Inc by 35,200 shares to 57,900 shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Staar Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) by 11,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,025 shares, and cut its stake in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS).

