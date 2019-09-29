As Catalent (CTLT) Share Value Rose, Holder Loomis Sayles & Company LP Has Increased Holding; Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) Holding Held by Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab

Loomis Sayles & Company LP increased its stake in Catalent Inc (CTLT) by 25.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP bought 158,861 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.12% . The institutional investor held 785,987 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.61 million, up from 627,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Catalent Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $47.45. About 649,427 shares traded. Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has risen 36.61% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CTLT News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Catalent Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTLT); 24/04/2018 – Catalent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT REAFFIRMS FY ’18 GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EBITDA $139.0M; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EBITDA $139.0M, EST. $137.3M; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Importer of Controlled Substances Application: Catalent Pharma Solutions, LLC; 14/05/2018 – Catalent Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $537M-$557M; 23/04/2018 – BLACKMORES LTD – ACQUIRED CATALENT AUSTRALIA TABLET AND SOFT-GEL CAPSULE MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN VICTORIA FOR $43.2 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Catalent 3Q EPS 14c

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab increased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) by 1.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab bought 14,845 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 1.09M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.35 million, up from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $61.98. About 1.73M shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 30/04/2018 – PSEG REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 30/04/2018 – NRC OKS PSEG NUCLEAR’S REQUEST TO BOOST HOPE CREEK CAPACITY; 12/04/2018 – API: Gov. Murphy should protect consumers, say NO to PSEG’s bailout; 01/05/2018 – PSEG: Bird’s eye view of the PSEG Jacksonville Solar Farm. One of 23 solar facilities PSEG Solar Source has developed in…; 03/04/2018 – KATHLEEN LALLY TO RETIRE AS VP OF INVESTOR RELATIONS, PSEG; 12/04/2018 – NEW JERSEY SENATE PASSES BILL AIDING PSEG, EXELON NUKE PLANTS; 16/03/2018 – PSEG Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – PSE&G to Begin Next Phase of Gas System Replacements; 02/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Public Service Electric & Gas Offering in 2 Parts; 26/04/2018 – PSEG settles U.S. power market violation allegations

