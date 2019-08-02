As Catalent (CTLT) Market Value Rose, Legal & General Group Plc Upped Holding; As Genworth Finl Com Cl A (GNW) Valuation Rose, Gabelli Securities Has Decreased Its Holding

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Catalent Inc (CTLT) by 6.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legal & General Group Plc bought 12,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.12% . The institutional investor held 191,637 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.78 million, up from 179,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legal & General Group Plc who had been investing in Catalent Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $55.76. About 707,390 shares traded. Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has risen 36.61% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CTLT News: 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $537M-$557M; 01/05/2018 – Catalent 3Q EPS 14c; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Capex $152M-$165M; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EPS 41C, EST. 39C; 03/05/2018 – Catalent Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Biohaven Enrolls First Patient In Phase 3 Clinical Trial To Evaluate Rimegepant Zydis® ODT In The Acute Treatment Of Migraine; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EBITDA $139.0M, EST. $137.3M; 24/04/2018 – Catalent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Catalent; 14/05/2018 – Catalent Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Gabelli Securities Inc decreased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc Com Cl A (GNW) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc sold 156,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 195,921 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750,000, down from 352,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.91. About 3.12M shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q EPS 22c; 27/04/2018 – Genworth Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Profit Drops; Announces Buyback; 24/04/2018 – Genworth: Cfius to Proceed Directly to a 45-Day Investigation Period Following a One-Day Review Period; 24/04/2018 – Genworth and Oceanwide Withdraw and Refile CFIUS Joint Notice; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – COS HAVE WITHDRAWN, RE-FILED THEIR JOINT VOLUNTARY NOTICE TO PROVIDE CFIUS TIME TO REVIEW PROPOSED DEAL BETWEEN CO AND OCEANWIDE; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY AUSTRALIA REGULATOR; 23/04/2018 – DJ Genworth Financial Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNW); 07/03/2018 Genworth Mortgage on bankers’ block trade watch list; 24/04/2018 – Genworth to Provide Cfius Additional Time to Review and Discuss the Proposed Transaction Between Genworth and Oceanwide

Legal & General Group Plc, which manages about $175.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS) by 12,251 shares to 310,872 shares, valued at $17.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pluralsight Inc by 31,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,378 shares, and cut its stake in Blackberry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY).

More notable recent Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Catalent prices $500M debt offering at par – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Small-Cap, Up-And-Coming Stocks to Keep on Your Radar – Investorplace.com” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Catalent to buy Bristol-Myers plant in Italy – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Catalent: Buy, Sell, Or Hold? – Seeking Alpha” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Catalent to acquire Paragon Bioservices for $1.2B – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold CTLT shares while 75 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 141.43 million shares or 0.57% more from 140.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Champlain Prns Ltd Llc has 3.91 million shares. Gideon Capital Advsrs stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Torray Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.1% or 24,010 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.03% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 820,881 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl owns 0.02% invested in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) for 1.04 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 0.02% invested in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) for 228,351 shares. Sageworth Tru invested in 789 shares or 0% of the stock. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, New York-based fund reported 5,622 shares. Dean Investment Associates Ltd accumulated 13,127 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Federated Investors Pa reported 48,680 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Landscape Capital Management Lc stated it has 11,512 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement System Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 66,000 shares.

Gabelli Securities Inc, which manages about $1.30B and $777.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Sirius Group C by 10,600 shares to 619,000 shares, valued at $23.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 39,363 shares in the quarter, for a total of 247,781 shares, and has risen its stake in Infrareit Inc Com.