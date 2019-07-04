As Catalent (CTLT) Market Valuation Rose, Eagle Asset Management Has Boosted Position by $11.52 Million; Francisco Partners Management LP Cut Gain Cap Hldgs (GCAP) Stake by $677,406; Market Value Declined

Francisco Partners Management Lp decreased its stake in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc (GCAP) by 60.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Francisco Partners Management Lp sold 112,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 73,534 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, down from 186,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Francisco Partners Management Lp who had been investing in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $145.55 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.93. About 62,020 shares traded. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) has declined 41.55% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.98% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 26/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL 1Q NET REV. $106.9M, EST. $106.7M; 26/04/2018 – GAIN Capital 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL EXPANDS CRYPTOCURRENCY OFFERING; 26/04/2018 – GAIN Capital 1Q EPS 35c; 26/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL 1Q ADJ EBITDA $33.0M; 12/03/2018 – GAIN Cap Clarifies Impact of U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on 4Q and Full Yr 2017 Results; 17/04/2018 – Gain Capital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/03/2018 GAIN CAPITAL 4Q NET REV. $69.7M, EST. $72.8M; 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL EXPANDS CRYPTOCURRENCY OFFERING WITH LAUNCH OF ETH; 06/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC – MARCH RETAIL SEGMENT OTC AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME $ 11.9 BLN VS $ 10.4 BLN

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Catalent Inc (CTLT) by 80.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 287,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 647,760 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.29 million, up from 359,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Catalent Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $55.92. About 844,536 shares traded. Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has risen 12.63% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CTLT News: 01/05/2018 – Catalent 3Q EPS 14c; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EBITDA $139.0M; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT REAFFIRMS FY ’18 GUIDANCE; 06/03/2018 Biohaven Enrolls First Patient In Phase 3 Clinical Trial To Evaluate Rimegepant Zydis® ODT In The Acute Treatment Of Migraine; 23/04/2018 – BLACKMORES LTD – ACQUIRED CATALENT AUSTRALIA TABLET AND SOFT-GEL CAPSULE MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN VICTORIA FOR $43.2 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Capex $152M-$165M; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Importer of Controlled Substances Application: Catalent Pharma Solutions, LLC; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EBITDA $139.0M, EST. $137.3M; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $537M-$557M; 01/05/2018 – Catalent 3Q Rev $627.9M

Analysts await GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.13 EPS, down 230.00% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.1 per share. After $-0.76 actual EPS reported by GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -82.89% EPS growth.

More notable recent GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on IDEX, Worthington Industries, Duke Energy, K2M Group, GAIN Capital, and FleetCor Technologies â€” What Drives Growth in Today’s Competitive Landscape – GlobeNewswire” on August 06, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Gain Capital Holdings Inc (GCAP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “GCAP – GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. Summary, Stock Quote and News – Benzinga” on October 04, 2016. More interesting news about GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “GAIN Capital Bolsters IT Leadership with Key Appointments – PRNewswire” published on January 23, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “GAIN Capital Announces Monthly Metrics for December 2018 – PRNewswire” with publication date: January 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.58, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 16 investors sold GCAP shares while 28 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 20.12 million shares or 2.64% less from 20.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt holds 336,380 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% or 38,200 shares in its portfolio. State Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation reported 233,068 shares or 0% of all its holdings. North Amer Management Corp stated it has 11,042 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc invested in 73,408 shares or 0% of the stock. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 29,400 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Management Limited Liability holds 17,866 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corp owns 0% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 550,200 shares. D E Shaw & Co reported 11,849 shares. Quinn Opportunity Ltd Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 32,500 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Company has 37,960 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Management invested in 14,800 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.01% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) or 2.07 million shares. Ameriprise Fincl holds 668,573 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $18.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 4,361 shares to 534,082 shares, valued at $102.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Connections Inc by 26,286 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.20M shares, and cut its stake in Welbilt Inc.