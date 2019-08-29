As Castlight Health (CSLT) Valuation Declined, Gagnon Advisors Raised Stake by $2.22 Million; Heartland Advisors Has Lifted Mohawk Inds (MHK) Stake by $1.26 Million

Heartland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (MHK) by 36.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc bought 9,988 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The institutional investor held 37,269 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70M, up from 27,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mohawk Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $113.18. About 372,935 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 15/05/2018 – Maverick Adds Mohawk Industries, Exits Andeavor: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q EPS $2.78; 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Conduent Education Services, LLC – Mohawk Valley Region; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 24/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries: Frans De Cock Retires From Board; 26/04/2018 – Correct: Mohawk Sees 2Q Adj EPS $3.89-Adj EPS $3.98, Not EPS; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Tenney: Congresswoman Tenney Secures Contract Bringing High-Tech Jobs to Mohawk Valley; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS $3.01, EST. $3; 21/04/2018 – DJ Mohawk Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHK); 29/03/2018 – Decommissioned Downtown Alectra Utilities’ Substation Becomes Mohawk’s New Energy and Power Utilities Lab

Gagnon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Castlight Health Inc (CSLT) by 63.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc bought 740,769 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.84% . The hedge fund held 1.91 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.16M, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Castlight Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.80 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.41. About 351,286 shares traded. Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) has declined 63.82% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CSLT News: 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health Reiterates 2018 Guidanc; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health Sees 2018 Adj Loss/Shr 11c-Adj Loss/Shr 15c; 22/05/2018 – Castlight Health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 27/03/2018 – Castlight Boosts Wellbeing Solution with Claims-Based Insights; 10/05/2018 – CASTLIGHT HEALTH INC CSLT.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $150 MLN TO $155 MLN; 25/05/2018 – CFO Nolan Registers 924 Of Castlight Health Inc; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 10/05/2018 – CASTLIGHT HEALTH INC CSLT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR LOSS ABOUT $0.11 TO $0.15; 10/05/2018 – CASTLIGHT HEALTH INC CSLT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.12, REV VIEW $153.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Since August 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.61 million activity. BALCAEN FILIP bought $1.37 million worth of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) on Thursday, August 15.

