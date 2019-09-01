As Castlight Health (CSLT) Stock Value Declined, Gagnon Advisors Upped Position by $2.22 Million; Hamlin Capital Management Increases Position in Umpqua Hldgs (UMPQ)

Gagnon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Castlight Health Inc (CSLT) by 63.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc bought 740,769 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.84% . The hedge fund held 1.91M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.16 million, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Castlight Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.54 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.41. About 844,652 shares traded or 33.59% up from the average. Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) has declined 63.82% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CSLT News: 10/05/2018 – CASTLIGHT HEALTH INC CSLT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR LOSS ABOUT $0.11 TO $0.15; 19/04/2018 – Castlight Releases First-of-Its-Kind Report on Digital Health in the Workplace; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health 1Q Rev $36.5M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Castlight Health Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSLT); 25/05/2018 – Castlight Health Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health Sees 2018 Adj Loss/Shr 11c-Adj Loss/Shr 15c; 10/05/2018 – CASTLIGHT HEALTH INC CSLT.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $150 MLN TO $155 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health Reiterates 2018 Guidanc; 27/03/2018 – Castlight Boosts Wellbeing Solution with Claims-Based Insights

Hamlin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ) by 25.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc bought 560,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The institutional investor held 2.75 million shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.44 million, up from 2.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Umpqua Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $15.71. About 841,984 shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 18.79% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 20/04/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP UMPQ.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 22/03/2018 – Federal Register: Rogue-Umpqua Resource Advisory Committee; 23/04/2018 – Umpqua Investments Expands Leadership Team; Announces Hire of Eric Field as CEO; 08/03/2018 – Accellion Named to KMWorld’s 2018 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management; 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q Net $77.7M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Umpqua Holdings Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UMPQ); 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS HIRES ERIC FIELD AS CEO; 08/05/2018 – Umpqua Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Dividend to 20c Vs. 18c; 15/03/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE

Gagnon Advisors Llc, which manages about $166.57 million and $174.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 131,300 shares to 365,355 shares, valued at $11.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold CSLT shares while 16 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 67.75 million shares or 6.82% more from 63.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gmt Cap has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT). Aqr Management Limited owns 423,934 shares. Fmr Lc has invested 0.01% in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT). Renaissance Technology Ltd reported 1.29M shares stake. Dupont Management holds 98,463 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0% in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT). State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) for 60,200 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT). Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Company has invested 0% in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT). Moreover, Paradigm Ny has 0.31% invested in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) for 930,300 shares. Redmile Gru Ltd Liability Co invested in 10,229 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund LP reported 1.41M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock Incorporated has 6.61M shares. Wells Fargo & Communication Mn owns 53,302 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley accumulated 264,664 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold UMPQ shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 184.39 million shares or 1.44% less from 187.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Serv Automobile Association invested in 539,490 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Northern Tru invested in 3.17M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ls Inv holds 11,760 shares. Moreover, Shelton Cap has 0.07% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). American Century Companies has 0% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 161,859 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt holds 0.02% or 2.01M shares in its portfolio. Capital Ww Investors has 0.01% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). 19,376 are held by Cim Invest Mangement. Vanguard Gru reported 0.01% stake. Swiss Savings Bank holds 401,425 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) or 117,727 shares. Moreover, Guggenheim Limited Liability Com has 0.12% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Geode Capital Management Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Ameriprise Financial has 1.06M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

