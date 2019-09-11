As Castlight Health (CSLT) Stock Value Declined, Gagnon Advisors Has Increased Position; Ecor1 Capital Position in Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Has Upped by $25.76 Million as Share Value Rose

Ecor1 Capital Llc increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) by 54.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc bought 352,831 shares as the company’s stock rose 76.33% . The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.30 million, up from 647,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Mirati Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.28% or $5.8 during the last trading session, reaching $85.51. About 729,367 shares traded or 40.67% up from the average. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 68.74% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.74% the S&P500.

Gagnon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Castlight Health Inc (CSLT) by 63.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc bought 740,769 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.84% . The hedge fund held 1.91M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.16 million, up from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Castlight Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.19M market cap company. The stock increased 6.54% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1.63. About 400,704 shares traded. Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) has declined 63.82% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CSLT News: 10/05/2018 – CASTLIGHT HEALTH INC CSLT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.12, REV VIEW $153.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – CASTLIGHT HEALTH INC CSLT.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $150 MLN TO $155 MLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Castlight Health Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSLT); 22/05/2018 – Castlight Health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health Sees 2018 Adj Loss/Shr 11c-Adj Loss/Shr 15c; 27/03/2018 – Castlight Boosts Wellbeing Solution with Claims-Based Insights; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health 1Q Rev $36.5M; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health Reiterates 2018 Guidanc; 10/05/2018 – CASTLIGHT HEALTH INC CSLT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR LOSS ABOUT $0.11 TO $0.15

Since March 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $96.28 million activity. Another trade for 725,008 shares valued at $71.27 million was made by Boxer Capital – LLC on Wednesday, July 17.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.27, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold MRTX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 34.70 million shares or 15.84% more from 29.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Timessquare Cap Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.14% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 0.01% stake. American Century Cos Incorporated holds 23,446 shares. Citigroup Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Barclays Public Lc stated it has 53,359 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Com stated it has 3,866 shares. Secor Advsrs Lp invested in 5,812 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Jennison Limited Company accumulated 1.19 million shares or 0.09% of the stock. Jgp Glob Gestao De Recursos Ltda accumulated 3,296 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP owns 0.01% invested in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 17,200 shares. Invesco stated it has 0.01% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Morgan Stanley holds 13,044 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp has 0.01% invested in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 305,829 shares. Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 840 shares. Voloridge Investment Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.08% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Ecor1 Capital Llc, which manages about $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unity Biotechnology Inc by 60,500 shares to 906,614 shares, valued at $7.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ironwood Pharmacuticals Inc (Call) by 87,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08M shares, and cut its stake in Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Gagnon Advisors Llc, which manages about $166.57 million and $174.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 131,300 shares to 365,355 shares, valued at $11.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

