As Castlight Health (CSLT) Market Value Declined, Holder Gagnon Advisors Increased Its Position; As Adp (ADP) Market Value Rose, Holder Long Road Investment Counsel Has Increased Its Stake

Gagnon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Castlight Health Inc (CSLT) by 63.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc bought 740,769 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.84% . The hedge fund held 1.91M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.16 million, up from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Castlight Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.71M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.47. About 280,121 shares traded. Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) has declined 63.82% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CSLT News: 08/05/2018 – Castlight Health Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health Sees 2018 Adj Loss/Shr 11c-Adj Loss/Shr 15c; 25/05/2018 – CFO Nolan Registers 924 Of Castlight Health Inc; 10/05/2018 – CASTLIGHT HEALTH INC CSLT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.12, REV VIEW $153.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 Castlight Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health Reiterates 2018 Guidanc; 10/05/2018 – CASTLIGHT HEALTH INC CSLT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR LOSS ABOUT $0.11 TO $0.15; 25/05/2018 – Castlight Health Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 10/05/2018 – CASTLIGHT HEALTH INC CSLT.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $150 MLN TO $155 MLN

Long Road Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Adp (ADP) by 7.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The hedge fund held 57,809 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.23 million, up from 53,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Adp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $173.25. About 4.68M shares traded or 132.54% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 200K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 02/05/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 203K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 18/04/2018 – Automatic Data Board Expands to 12 Directors; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q EPS $1.45; 18/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC – APPOINTMENTS EXPAND ADP BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 12 MEMBERS CURRENTLY; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: At Current Pace, U.S. Unemployment ‘Will Soon Be in the Threes’; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-ADP sale report puts France’s 70 bln portfolio under spotlight; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Midsized Businesses Added Nearly Half of All Jobs in March; 09/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April Regional Employment Report (Table); 15/03/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 32.7K Jobs in Feb.(Table)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sheets Smith Wealth Management holds 0.16% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 4,652 shares. Notis has 54,756 shares. Barr E S And invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 31,695 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Essex Fincl Svcs, Connecticut-based fund reported 15,847 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.16% or 110,029 shares in its portfolio. Chemung Canal Tru has 0.23% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 5,930 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management Ltd accumulated 1,500 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 47,795 shares. Boys Arnold And Inc holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 36,549 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Research Incorporated holds 0.14% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 156,452 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Donaldson Mngmt Lc accumulated 67,330 shares. First Heartland Consultants Inc has invested 0.11% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Alesco Advsr Ltd Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Gagnon Advisors Llc, which manages about $166.57 million and $174.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 131,300 shares to 365,355 shares, valued at $11.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold CSLT shares while 16 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 67.75 million shares or 6.82% more from 63.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 0% or 17,454 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 4,500 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 18,174 shares or 0% of the stock. Rice Hall James And Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 537,606 shares. Wellington Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) for 2.96 million shares. Swiss Bankshares accumulated 148,150 shares. Alpinvest Ptnrs Bv has 232,713 shares for 1.18% of their portfolio. Tower Rech Capital Llc (Trc) holds 0% in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) or 11,898 shares. Cwm Ltd holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) for 770,699 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Management holds 0% or 83,400 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al reported 45,888 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Financial Bank Of America De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT). Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 1.13M shares. Legal & General Pcl owns 13,433 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Commerce reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT).