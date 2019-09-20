As Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Valuation Rose, Speece Thorson Capital Group Cut Its Position by $1.91 Million; Stone Ridge Asset Management Lifted Stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX)

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 315.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc bought 18,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The hedge fund held 24,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.73M, up from 5,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $152.7. About 328,773 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 02/05/2018 – Clorox Now Sees FY18 Gross Margin Down 100-150 Basis Points; 12/03/2018 – Clorox to Buy Dietary Supplement Company for $700M; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Clorox’s $500M Sr Unsecd Notes ‘A-‘ Rtg; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q Gross Margin Fell 120 Basis Points to 42.8%; 19/04/2018 – Clorox Announces May 8 Webcast of Company Presentation at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 07/05/2018 – CLOROX CO FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – Hemet Valley Medical Center Implements Cutting-edge UV Technology to Enhance Patient Safety and Help Eradicate Healthcare-Associated Infections; 07/05/2018 – Clorox at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Had Seen FY18 EPS $6.17-$6.37; 14/03/2018 – Kingsford® Charcoal And Major League Baseball™ Celebrate That Opening Day Is Back

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc sold 12,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.05% . The hedge fund held 51,651 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.06 million, down from 63,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $165.58. About 60,199 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q Net $193M; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General: Robert Myers, William Kimball and Jeffrey Lamberti to Retire and Resign From Board, Effective March 6; 25/04/2018 – Jolt Cola Announces Casey’s General Store Distribution Deal; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – APPOINTS H. LYNN HORAK NEW CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q Same-Store Gallons Sold Rose 3.8% With Average Margin of 18.6c/Gallon; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S GENERAL STORES NAMES H. LYNN HORAK CHAIRMAN; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees FY 2018 Same-Store Grocery and Other Merchandise Sales Up 2% – 3%; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S EPS INCLUDES $4.60/SHR ADJUSTMENT DUE TO TAX LAW; 17/05/2018 – Casey’s activists may look for support –; 10/04/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – ELECTION OF JUDY SCHMELING AS A CLASS lll DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE MARCH 29, 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold CASY shares while 94 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 34.08 million shares or 6.86% more from 31.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Profund Advsrs Limited Com holds 3,258 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. United Svcs Automobile Association owns 5,613 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Com owns 15,838 shares. Dearborn Prtnrs Limited Company owns 170,761 shares for 1.63% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 41,772 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Mckinley Cap Mgmt Limited Com Delaware owns 2,783 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 10,970 shares. 466,606 are owned by Atlanta Management L L C. Federated Invsts Inc Pa stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). The Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.08% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp, Texas-based fund reported 643,310 shares. Dupont Capital holds 2,832 shares. Shelton Mgmt has 2,483 shares. 54 are owned by Synovus. Pecaut & Com holds 8,015 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Casey’s (CASY) Down 2.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on April 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What Makes Casey’s (CASY) a New Strong Buy Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Casey’s (CASY) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out? – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What Falling Estimates & Price Mean for Macy’s (M) – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Casey’s (CASY) Up 7.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00 million and $375.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 8,996 shares to 60,148 shares, valued at $8.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) by 36,782 shares in the quarter, for a total of 370,845 shares, and has risen its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC).

More notable recent The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Consumer Stocks to Buy in an Uncertain Market – Investorplace.com” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Will The Clorox Company’s (NYSE:CLX) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should We Worry About The Clorox Company’s (NYSE:CLX) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Like The Clorox Companyâ€™s (NYSE:CLX) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much is The Clorox Company’s (NYSE:CLX) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 48 investors sold CLX shares while 251 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 95.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 95.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Daiwa Securities Grp reported 5,033 shares. Loudon Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.49% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Nbt Retail Bank N A New York stated it has 8,812 shares. 2,109 were reported by Rampart Mngmt Lc. Bessemer Grp reported 279,522 shares. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Company owns 2,353 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 3,501 are held by Sequoia Financial Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Andra Ap owns 47,400 shares. Massmutual Trust Communications Fsb Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 303 shares. Old Point Trust Fincl Services N A owns 2,000 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Btim Corporation owns 223,495 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Lenox Wealth Management Inc reported 895 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Monetary Mngmt has invested 0.07% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc accumulated 41,321 shares. Carret Asset Mgmt Lc owns 3,750 shares.