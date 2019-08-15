As Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Valuation Rose, Morgan Stanley Boosted Stake; Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Share Value Declined While Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Raised Position by $318,400

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 9.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc bought 3,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 46,932 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79M, up from 42,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $67.44. About 4.60M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 16/04/2018 – CORRECTED-EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY COKER (NOT HYDROCRACKER) OVERHAUL MAY FINISH IN EARLY JUNE; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) CEO Darren Woods Hosts 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript); 29/05/2018 – Once mighty storm Alberto fizzles, but can still soak U.S; 07/03/2018 – Exxon: Upstream Plans Involve Low-Cost-Of-Supply Investments in U.S. Tight Oil, Deepwater, LNG; 07/03/2018 – Turkey says has information that Exxon ship heading for east Mediterranean; 27/04/2018 – Eaton Vance’s Eddie Perkin on Exxon Earnings and Outlook (Video); 07/03/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 11/04/2018 – Exxon: Size of Natural Gas Resource at P’Nyang Field in Papua New Guinea Up to 4.36 Trillion Cubic Feet of Gas; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS 84% BOOST IN P’NYANG RESOURCE, POTENTIAL EXP; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN REFINERY TO BEGIN GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL NEXT WEEK

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 166.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley bought 80,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.05% . The institutional investor held 128,944 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.61 million, up from 48,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $165.27. About 88,565 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q Same-Store Gallons Sold Rose 3.8% With Average Margin of 18.6c/Gallon; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – IN FY 2019, CASEY’S ANTICIPATES AT LEAST $150 MILLION OF INCREMENTAL CAPITAL AVAILABLE RELATIVE TO FY 2018; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S 3Q SAME STORE GALLONS +3.8%; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Hires Chief Marketing Officer; 25/04/2018 – Jolt Cola Announces Casey’s General Store Distribution Deal; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S APPOINTMENT OF THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – APPOINTS H. LYNN HORAK NEW CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 07/03/2018 CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – QTRLY SHR $5.08; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Generated 3Q Benefit of $175 Million, or About $4.60/Share; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S GENERAL STORES ANNOUNCES BOARD REFRESHMENT WITH APPOINTMENT OF THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS AND NEW BOARD LEADERSHIP

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc, which manages about $480.07 million and $277.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 7,013 shares to 9,713 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Core U S Aggregate Bd Etf (AGG) by 2,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,155 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds Short (VTIP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

