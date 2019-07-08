As Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Pecaut & Company Has Lowered Holding by $345,600; As Teekay Lng Partners (TGP) Stock Price Rose, Beach Investment Management Has Raised by $1.42 Million Its Position

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,315 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, down from 12,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $157.64. About 227,109 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 32.60% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Adopts Governance Changes Consistent With Best Practices; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Donald Frieson, David Lenhardt, Allison Wing Appointed to Board; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Commits to New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program Through FY 2020; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees Same-Store Sales for Grocery & Other Merchandise Up 6% in FY 2021; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees FY 2018 Same-Store Prepared Food and Fountain Sales Up 2% – 3%; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S GENERAL STORES SAYS ROBERT J. MYERS RETIRING; 20/04/2018 – DJ Casey’s General Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CASY); 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q Net $193M; 20/03/2018 – Casey’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 19/04/2018 – Casey’s Celebrates 50th Anniversary

Beach Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Teekay Lng Partners (TGP) by 507.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc bought 101,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 121,241 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81M, up from 19,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Teekay Lng Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.91% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $14.89. About 255,181 shares traded or 68.51% up from the average. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) has declined 19.50% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TGP News: 04/04/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distribution; 17/05/2018 – TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS LP TGP.N – QTRLY GAAP VOYAGE REVENUES $115.3 MLN VS $101.2 MLN; 04/04/2018 – Teekay Corporation Declares Dividend; 14/03/2018 Teekay Corporation Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 16/03/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distributions on Series A and B Preferred Units; 17/05/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners 1Q Rev $115.3M

Analysts await Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $1.97 earnings per share, up 3.68% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.9 per share. CASY’s profit will be $72.42M for 20.01 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Casey's General Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 189.71% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold CASY shares while 90 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.49% less from 33.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advisors has 14 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc accumulated 82,817 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.02% or 26,725 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Lc invested in 22,235 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Farmers And Merchants Invs stated it has 0% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Corp reported 2,561 shares. Duncker Streett & Commerce Inc invested 0.01% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Zebra Cap Mgmt Limited Com invested 0.19% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Wellington Mgmt Llp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 193,519 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,886 shares. First Ltd Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Amg Trust Bancorporation reported 4,177 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 0.04% or 711,674 shares in its portfolio. Umb National Bank & Trust N A Mo invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Gam Holdg Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 1,600 shares.

Pecaut & Company, which manages about $191.04 million and $144.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 31,125 shares to 99,550 shares, valued at $4.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Beach Investment Management Llc, which manages about $88.74M and $55.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 3,765 shares to 3,765 shares, valued at $461,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

