As Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Stock Rose, Pecaut & Company Has Lowered Its Position by $345,600; As Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Market Value Rose, Bruni J V & Company Upped Its Stake

Bruni J V & Company increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company bought 20,528 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.97 million, up from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $50.59. About 1.79 million shares traded or 29.36% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Will Acquire 25% Strategic Interest in Link Financial Group as Part of Agreement, With Option to Acquire Another 24.9% Interest; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield-Backed GrafTech Files Preliminary Documents in IPO; 18/04/2018 – GrafTech IPO nets Brookfield smaller-than-expected windfall; 04/04/2018 – Brookfield’s GrafTech Aims to Raise Up to $907 Million in IPO; 20/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD IS SAID TO SELL BONDS IN BRAZIL TO FUND; 17/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD HAD SAID IT WOULD USE PARTNERS WITHOUT NAMING THEM; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets Unsolicited Takeover Offer From Brookfield; 15/04/2018 – IFN SAYS MET W/ BROOKFIELD AND IT HAS NO TAKEOVER INTENTION; 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S RELIANCE COMMUNICATIONS RLCM.NS SAYS BANKRUPTCY APPEALS COURT ALLOWS CO TO SELL ASSETS TO RELIANCE JIO AND BROOKFIELD; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE LTD – DECIDED NOT TO PROVIDE DUE DILIGENCE ACCESS TO EITHER BGH – AUSTRALIANSUPER CONSORTIUM OR BROOKFIELD

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.05% . The institutional investor held 9,315 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20M, down from 12,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $169.27. About 177,971 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 17/05/2018 – Casey’s activists may look for support – source [16:48 BST17 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: H. Lynn Horak Appointed Chairman; 08/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC CASY.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $118 FROM $112; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q Net $193M; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Announces Board Refreshment With Appointment of Three New Independent Directors and New Board; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Announces Bd Refreshment With Appointment of Three New Independent Directors and New Bd Leadership; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S GENERAL STORES NAMES H. LYNN HORAK CHAIRMAN; 19/04/2018 – Casey’s Celebrates 50th Anniversary; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S 3Q ADJ. EPS 47C, EST. 63C; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Adopts Governance Changes Consistent With Best Practices

More notable recent Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 2 High-Yield Renewable Energy Stocks Are Considering a High-Powered Merger – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) CEO Bruce Flatt on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Brookfield Announces Reset Dividend Rate on Its series 25 Preference Shares – GlobeNewswire” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Brookfield Business Partners to Acquire Control of Genworth Canada – GlobeNewswire” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “The Best Growth Stocks for 2020 and Beyond | The – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Pecaut & Company, which manages about $191.04 million and $144.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 31,125 shares to 99,550 shares, valued at $4.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Caseyâ€™s General Stores, Inc. (CASY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “2U Is Bridging the Gap Between Education and Technology – The Motley Fool” published on June 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Casey’s General Stores (CASY) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on March 11, 2019. More interesting news about Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Sonic, Integrated Device Technology, and Casey’s General Store Jumped Today – Motley Fool” published on September 11, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Casey’s Acquires Fantasy’s Convenience Stores – Business Wire” with publication date: March 07, 2019.

Analysts await Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 4.74% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.9 per share. CASY’s profit will be $73.17M for 21.27 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Casey's General Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 192.65% EPS growth.