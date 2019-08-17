As Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Shares Rose, Shareholder Pecaut & Company Has Decreased Position by $345,600; Peak Asset Management Decreased Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $499,473

Peak Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc sold 4,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 109,573 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.92M, down from 113,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03 million shares traded or 2.54% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 16/05/2018 – Crossbar Announces Licensing Relationship Agreement With Microsemi; 06/03/2018 – Buildium and Tenant Turner Partner on Industry-Best Showings Coordinator Offering; 03/04/2018 – GoodData Launches Analytical Insurance Solutions to Streamline Insurance Claims and Underwriting Processes; 19/03/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Joins Group Working To ‘Cure’ Open-Source Licensing Issues (zdnet.com); 16/05/2018 – In Gartner’s 2018 Critical Capabilities, Managed Mobile Services, Global report, Stratix Gets Highest Score in One of Four Worldwide Use Cases; 12/03/2018 – Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn: Report; 08/03/2018 – Comodo CA Launches Industry Leading Certificate Manager 6.0 for Next Generation Digital Certificate Management & Automation; 26/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS HAS MITIGATED ISSUE WITH MSDN, TECHNET SITES; 14/03/2018 – Clifford Sarkin Appointed to Millennium BlockChain Board of Advisors

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.05% . The institutional investor held 9,315 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20M, down from 12,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $170.02. About 387,760 shares traded or 15.15% up from the average. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – EXPECTS THE CUMULATIVE SAVINGS OF STORE-LEVEL OPERATING EXPENDITURES TO BE $200 MILLION BY FY 2021; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – H. LYNN HORAK APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Names H. Lynn Horak as the New Chairma; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Hires Chief Marketing Officer; 13/04/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Set to Open First Store in Michigan; 10/04/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – ANNOUNCED HIRING OF CHRIS JONES TO NEWLY CREATED POSITION OF CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – IN FY 2019, CASEY’S ANTICIPATES AT LEAST $150 MILLION OF INCREMENTAL CAPITAL AVAILABLE RELATIVE TO FY 2018; 17/05/2018 – Casey’s activists may look for support –; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General: Robert Myers, William Kimball and Jeffrey Lamberti to Retire and Resign From Board, Effective March 6; 20/04/2018 – DJ Casey’s General Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CASY)

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Peak Asset Management Llc, which manages about $326.42M and $293.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 19,960 shares to 20,160 shares, valued at $865,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 29,102 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,413 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Pecaut & Company, which manages about $191.04 million and $144.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 31,125 shares to 99,550 shares, valued at $4.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4.