As Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Shares Rose, Shareholder Pecaut & Company Has Decreased Its Holding; Miracle Mile Advisors Raised Its Costco Whsl New (COST) Position by $1.65 Million as Valuation Rose

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 292.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc bought 6,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 9,127 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, up from 2,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $5.91 during the last trading session, reaching $274.01. About 1.98M shares traded or 12.01% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 08/05/2018 – Costco 3Q EPS $1.38; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES BEVMO’S CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS SALES BENEFIT FROM SAM’S CLUB CLOSURES IS `SMALL’; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Announces an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports March Sales Results; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE – TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES EXCLUDING IMPACT FROM CHANGES IN GASOLINE PRICE,FOREIGN EXCHANGE UP 5.8% FOR 5 WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS U.S. MEMBERSHIP RENEWAL RATE RISES TO 90.1% IN 2Q; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Rev $32.99B; 19/04/2018 – EnWave Receives First Repeat Costco Order from Pacific Northwest Division for Moon Cheese

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.05% . The institutional investor held 9,315 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, down from 12,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $169.27. About 177,971 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Hires Chief Marketing Officer; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Names Donald Frieson, David Lenhardt and Allison Wing to Board; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S GENERAL STORES REPORTS BOARD REFRESHMENT WITH APPOINTME; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees FY 2018 Same-Store Fuel (Gallons and CPG) Up 2.2% – 2.7%; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Appoints New Board Member; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S 3Q REV. $2.05B, EST. $2.04B; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S 3Q SAME STORE GALLONS +3.8%; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Implements Director Age, Tenure Limits; 19/04/2018 – Casey’s Celebrates 50th Anniversary; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S GENERAL STORES ANNOUNCES BOARD REFRESHMENT WITH APPOINTMENT OF THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS AND NEW BOARD LEADERSHIP

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 1.34% or 869,486 shares in its portfolio. Dorsey & Whitney Com Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.26% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). D E Shaw Communications Inc has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Carderock Mngmt holds 16,711 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corp holds 8,973 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell Incorporated owns 81,175 shares. Palladium Ptnrs Limited Liability invested in 0.1% or 5,595 shares. Rwc Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership holds 54,514 shares. North Star Asset Mngmt reported 1,176 shares. Jnba Fincl Advsr accumulated 0.01% or 152 shares. Argent Tru holds 12,803 shares. Mufg Americas stated it has 0.8% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Blb&B Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 13,288 shares. Greenleaf holds 0.02% or 5,435 shares in its portfolio. Cibc World invested 0.31% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc, which manages about $371.73M and $1.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 18,245 shares to 213,349 shares, valued at $38.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJS) by 5,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,797 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold CASY shares while 90 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.49% less from 33.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 171,457 are held by Copeland Cap Management. Moreover, Sit Inv Associates has 0.02% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 5,675 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 51,768 shares. Loomis Sayles & Lp has 76,374 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 419,468 are held by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. Td Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.02% or 89,230 shares. Epoch Prtnrs invested in 0.17% or 310,629 shares. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.06% or 42,405 shares. Mckinley Mngmt Limited Delaware holds 0.03% or 3,247 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corporation holds 963,604 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) holds 1,144 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus has invested 0.01% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 2,304 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Mgmt Inc owns 0.03% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 7,160 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Lc reported 2,728 shares.

