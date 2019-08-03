As Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Share Value Rose, Holder Pecaut & Company Has Lowered by $321,300 Its Stake; Tetra Tech New (TTEK) Shareholder Sfe Investment Counsel Cut Its Stake

Sfe Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Tetra Tech Inc New (TTEK) by 33.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel sold 6,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.43% . The institutional investor held 12,605 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $751,000, down from 18,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Tetra Tech Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $76.83. About 396,068 shares traded. Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) has risen 32.22% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TTEK News: 04/04/2018 Tetra Tech’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Dominated by LNG, NGCC Facilities, an Industrial Info News Alert; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Sees 3Q Adj EPS 62c-Adj EPS 68c; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Rev $532M; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH SEES 3Q EPS 62C TO 68C, EST. 59C; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises 2018 View To Rev $2.15B-$2.25B; 19/04/2018 – DJ Tetra Tech Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTEK); 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Rev $532.8M; 08/05/2018 – RadioResource: Dubai Firm Honors Airbus, TETRA Technology

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.05% . The institutional investor held 9,315 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, down from 12,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $163.64. About 303,516 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S APPOINTMENT OF THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Appoints New Board Member; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S 3Q ADJ. EPS 47C, EST. 63C; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees FY 2018 Same-Store Grocery and Other Merchandise Sales Up 2% – 3%; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Implements Director Age, Tenure Limits; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Commits to New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program Through FY 2020; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Names Donald Frieson, David Lenhardt and Allison Wing to Board; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Has Authorized a New $300 M Shr Repurchase Program Through Fiscal Yr 2020; 24/05/2018 – Jana Is Said to Take Stake in Casey’s Stores, May Push for Sale; 20/03/2018 – Casey’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20M and $221.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Relic Inc by 7,535 shares to 18,204 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 36,774 shares in the quarter, for a total of 203,046 shares, and has risen its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $1.28 million activity. 625 shares were sold by CHRISTENSEN CRAIG L, worth $35,938 on Wednesday, February 13. 3,261 shares were sold by LEWIS J CHRISTOPHER, worth $181,609. 10,764 Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) shares with value of $623,895 were sold by CARTER BRIAN N.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold TTEK shares while 73 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 44.84 million shares or 1.14% less from 45.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northcoast Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.16% or 40,742 shares. 32,881 are held by Synovus Fin. Swiss Comml Bank invested in 0.01% or 100,800 shares. Verition Fund Limited Liability Com, Connecticut-based fund reported 7,096 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 16,732 shares. Moody State Bank Trust Division owns 95 shares. Services Wi owns 5,535 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Mondrian Inv Ptnrs holds 73,445 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt holds 12,800 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv accumulated 12,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 13,916 shares. First Tru Advisors L P, a Illinois-based fund reported 309,603 shares. Moreover, Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.01% invested in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Alpha Windward Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK).

