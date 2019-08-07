As Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Pecaut & Company Has Trimmed Its Stake; As Pfizer (PFE) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder First Business Financial Services Has Trimmed Its Holding

First Business Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 47.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Business Financial Services Inc sold 7,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 8,146 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $346,000, down from 15,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $36.11. About 1.76M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 08/05/2018 – XtalPi Inc. Announces Strategic Research Collaboration with Pfizer Inc. to Develop Artificial Intelligence-Powered Molecular Modeling Technology for Drug Discovery; 21/03/2018 – GSK in pole position for $20bn Pfizer unit; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE PHARMACIA AND UPJOHN CO, QUESTCOR PHARMACEUTICALS, BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, NPS PHARMA; 25/05/2018 – Pfizer is under pressure to resolve a shortage of life-saving EpiPens; 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLEX…; 16/03/2018 – Ian Read, BTW, has been at $PFE for 40 years — and they wanted a noncompete; 22/03/2018 – GSK’s bid in focus as Reckitt quits Pfizer consumer health auction; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH- RESULTS FROM IMBLAZE370 SHOWED TREATMENT WITH TECENTRIQ ALONE DID NOT PROVIDE MEANINGFUL CLINICAL BENEFIT COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – RETACRIT HAS BEEN APPROVED AS A BIOSIMILAR, NOT AS AN INTERCHANGEABLE PRODUCT

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.05% . The institutional investor held 9,315 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, down from 12,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $161.95. About 25,661 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Adopts Proxy Access and Majority Voting; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees FY 2018 Same-Store Grocery and Other Merchandise Sales Up 2% – 3%; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Announces Bd Refreshment With Appointment of Three New Independent Directors and New Bd Leadership; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S 3Q REV. $2.05B, EST. $2.04B; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – H. LYNN HORAK APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S GENERAL STORES SAYS ROBERT J. MYERS RETIRING; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees Same-Store Sales for Fuel Gallons Up 4% in FY 202; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Adopts Proxy Access, Majority Voting in Director Elections; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees FY 2018 Same-Store Prepared Food and Fountain Sales Up 2% – 3%; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S 3Q EPS $5.08, EST. 63C

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Asset Management Grp Limited Partnership holds 0% or 95 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset reported 402,892 shares stake. Hendershot Investments has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 291,471 shares. Court Place Advsrs Ltd Liability Com invested in 1.41% or 82,084 shares. Advent Capital De holds 0.09% or 100,000 shares in its portfolio. 4,723 were reported by Weiss Asset L P. Davidson Invest Advsr owns 536,527 shares or 2.39% of their US portfolio. Sta Wealth Management Ltd Liability reported 7,823 shares. Caprock Grp holds 68,703 shares. Ent Financial Svcs Corporation accumulated 0.66% or 71,526 shares. State Bank Of The West holds 0.76% or 153,751 shares. Roosevelt Inv Grp has invested 1.9% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Services accumulated 149,933 shares or 2.02% of the stock. Moreover, Blb&B Advsrs Limited Liability has 1.59% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

First Business Financial Services Inc, which manages about $560.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Us Aggregate Bond (AGG) by 13,099 shares to 365,295 shares, valued at $39.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR) by 68,877 shares in the quarter, for a total of 472,273 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Value Etf (IWD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold CASY shares while 90 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.49% less from 33.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 128,944 shares. Lord Abbett And Communications Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.04% or 92,100 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 0.01% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 26,285 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc holds 92,800 shares. Hennessy Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.89% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Cwm Limited Liability Com holds 0.16% or 60,738 shares in its portfolio. Zebra Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 2,709 shares or 0.19% of the stock. California Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 0.01% or 63,126 shares. Mckinley Mngmt Limited Liability Corp Delaware reported 0.03% stake. Qs Investors Limited Company owns 3,992 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Com invested 0.01% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Moreover, New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Crawford Counsel Incorporated accumulated 74,263 shares. Mairs And holds 0.13% or 84,600 shares.