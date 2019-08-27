As Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Share Price Rose, Pecaut & Company Has Trimmed Stake; Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Has Lifted Its Nvidia (NVDA) Stake by $1.33 Million

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 14.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc bought 7,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 59,886 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.75M, up from 52,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $165.45. About 7.44M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – Nvidia revenues boosted by data centres, gamers; 31/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia is suspending its self-driving testing after Uber’s fatal crash:; 27/03/2018 – NVDA REPORTS SIMULATION SYSTEM TO TEST AUTONOMOUS CARS IN VR; 11/05/2018 – Cramer pushes back on concerns about Nvidia’s cryptocurrency-mining segment; 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Sitting Pretty as Analyst Day Kicks Off — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – DisplayLink Showcases Highest Resolution Vive Pro With Vive Wireless VR Adaptor at the NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia Reveals Crypto Sales for First Time and Predicts Big Drop; 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings; 26/03/2018 – H2O.ai Unleashes H2O4GPU and Driverless Al for the Latest NVIDIA CUDA 9 and Tesla V100 Platforms

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.05% . The institutional investor held 9,315 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, down from 12,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $169.95. About 186,339 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S 3Q REV. $2.05B, EST. $2.04B; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Commits to New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program Through FY 2020; 24/05/2018 – Jana Is Said to Take Stake in Casey’s Stores, May Push for Sale; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Generated 3Q Benefit of $175 Million, or About $4.60/Share; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General: Robert Myers, William Kimball and Jeffrey Lamberti to Retire and Resign From Board, Effective March 6; 19/04/2018 – Casey’s Celebrates 50th Anniversary; 13/04/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Set to Open First Store in Michigan; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Implements Director Age, Tenure Limits; 02/04/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Judy A. Schmeling Elected to Board on March 29; 23/05/2018 – HEDGE FUND JANA PARTNERS SAYS DOES NOT OWN A SINGLE SHARE IN CASEY’S STORES CASY.O – FUND SPOKESMAN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold CASY shares while 90 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.49% less from 33.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 13,000 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv owns 549,749 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Llc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 403,428 shares. Stevens Capital Mgmt LP has invested 0.12% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Com holds 587,928 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Magnetar Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 3,639 shares. Fdx Advsr Inc holds 1,986 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Lc invested in 0.08% or 92,800 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 6,636 shares. Royal London Asset Management Limited owns 118,513 shares. Lomas Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 1.1% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Legal General Plc holds 0% or 61,033 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company reported 14,192 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Pecaut & Company, which manages about $191.04 million and $144.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,207 shares to 111,072 shares, valued at $22.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 4.74% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.9 per share. CASY’s profit will be $73.17 million for 21.35 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Casey's General Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 192.65% EPS growth.

More notable recent Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Factors Likely to Set Tone for Wendy’s (WEN) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Things You Need to Know Before Casey’s (CASY) Q4 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Casey’s (CASY) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs Of Tuesday – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Casey’s (CASY) Stock Hits 52-Week High: What’s Driving It? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, which manages about $978.23 million and $904.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 22,091 shares to 199,700 shares, valued at $27.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM) by 9,418 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,280 shares, and cut its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP).