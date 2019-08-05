As Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Share Price Rose, Pecaut & Company Has Decreased Its Holding by $321,300; Prudential Financial Has Trimmed Its Position in Borgwarner (BWA) as Valuation Declined

Prudential Financial Inc decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 16.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Financial Inc sold 72,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 375,759 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.43M, down from 447,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Financial Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.99% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $34.41. About 1.27 million shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Net $225M; 08/03/2018 – Grand Opening: BorgWarner Inaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY Sales $10.77B-$10.94B; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY EPS $4.30-EPS $4.40; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner: Technology Available in Growing Line-Up of Ford Vehicles With 8-Speed Transmissions; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma II Engine; 24/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s Highly Modular and Robust Ignition Coils Power Gasoline Engines

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.05% . The institutional investor held 9,315 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, down from 12,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $161.39. About 205,165 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S GENERAL STORES REPORTS BOARD REFRESHMENT WITH APPOINTME; 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: CASEY’S 3Q EPS $5.08, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 63C; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Appoints New Board Member; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q Same-Store Gallons Sold Rose 3.8% With Average Margin of 18.6c/Gallon; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Announces Board Refreshment With Appointment of Three New Independent Directors and New Board; 20/03/2018 – Casey’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 17/05/2018 – Casey’s activists may look for support – source [16:48 BST17 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores : $107 Million of Capacity Under Existing Repurchase Authorization Expected to be Completed in 1H; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees FY 2018 Same-Store Grocery and Other Merchandise Sales Up 2% – 3%; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Expects the Cumulative Savings of Store-Level Operating Expenditures to Be $200M by FY21

Analysts await Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 4.74% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.9 per share. CASY’s profit will be $73.17M for 20.28 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Casey's General Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 192.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold CASY shares while 90 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.49% less from 33.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walthausen Co Ltd Liability Corp holds 52,244 shares. Envestnet Asset Management reported 51,768 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Voya Mngmt owns 7,162 shares. Art Advsrs Limited reported 9,400 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Northeast Consultants stated it has 1,600 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Aus, a Australia-based fund reported 4,400 shares. First Fincl In has invested 0.03% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Lpl holds 0% or 5,711 shares in its portfolio. Gam Holdg Ag holds 0.01% or 1,600 shares. Scout Inc has invested 0.36% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Cwm Lc stated it has 60,738 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Limited holds 2,591 shares. Brinker Capital has 6,858 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Regions Corporation reported 4,625 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 9,672 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdg stated it has 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). South Dakota Inv Council holds 0.12% or 145,988 shares in its portfolio. Waddell & Reed Financial stated it has 2.57 million shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs has 845,027 shares. 176,281 are held by Guggenheim Cap Ltd. Pension Service holds 16,119 shares. 26,159 are owned by Fifth Third Bancorp. Gotham Asset Mngmt reported 454,697 shares. Cornerstone Inv Prns Lc accumulated 0.02% or 12,208 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests Com Limited has 0% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 8,689 shares. Utah Retirement reported 0.03% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). The New York-based Guardian Life Ins Of America has invested 0% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). 24,188 were accumulated by Pinnacle Associates. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md holds 377,457 shares.

Analysts await BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.86 EPS, down 14.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $1 per share. BWA’s profit will be $179.62 million for 10.00 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by BorgWarner Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.00% negative EPS growth.

Prudential Financial Inc, which manages about $60.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 488,193 shares to 2.00M shares, valued at $42.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altisource Portfolio Solns S (NASDAQ:ASPS) by 20,652 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,170 shares, and has risen its stake in First Finl Bancorp Oh (NASDAQ:FFBC).

