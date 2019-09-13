As Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Market Valuation Rose, Advisors Capital Management Decreased Its Stake; 3M Co (MMM) Stake Raised by Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc

Advisors Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 11.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc sold 2,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.05% . The institutional investor held 20,730 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.23M, down from 23,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $169.8. About 415,710 shares traded or 15.69% up from the average. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Generated 3Q Benefit of $175 Million, or About $4.60/Share; 08/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC CASY.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $118 FROM $112; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S EPS INCLUDES $4.60/SHR ADJUSTMENT DUE TO TAX LAW; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Names Donald Frieson, David Lenhardt and Allison Wing to Board; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees FY 2018 Same-Store Grocery and Other Merchandise Sales Up 2% – 3%; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – APPOINTS H. LYNN HORAK NEW CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC QTRLY TOTAL REV $2.05 BLN VS $1.77 BLN; 02/04/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Judy A. Schmeling Elected to Board on March 29; 17/05/2018 – Casey’s activists may look for support –; 23/05/2018 – JANA IS SAID TO TAKE STAKE IN CASEY’S STORES, MAY PUSH FOR SALE

Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 84.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc bought 3,256 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 7,105 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23M, up from 3,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $170.58. About 2.82M shares traded or 0.56% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 21/05/2018 – 3M INCOMING CEO ROMAN SPEAKS AT ELECTRICAL PRODUCTS GROUP CONF; 05/03/2018 – BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive chairman; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Inge Thulin Appointed 3M Executive Chmn; 24/04/2018 – 3M said Tuesday it expects earnings per share for the year to range between $10.20 and $10.55, down from a range between $10.20 and $10.70; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Net $602M; 25/04/2018 – New Zealand 3M Interbank Yield at 2.00% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 03/04/2018 – EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE EUFI.PA – LAB FRONTIER EMPLOYS 40 STAFF AND GENERATED REVENUES CLOSE TO EUR 3M IN 2017; 29/03/2018 – Poland 3M Wibor at 1.72% by End-2Q18 vs 1.73% Prior (Survey); 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – 3M Co Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold CASY shares while 94 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 34.08 million shares or 6.86% more from 31.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 6,400 shares. 435,906 were reported by Thrivent For Lutherans. Duncker Streett Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Aperio Gru Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). 94,114 are owned by Citigroup. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1,572 shares. Brown Advisory holds 328,219 shares. Syntal Cap Partners Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 1,581 shares. Epoch Inv Prtn Incorporated has invested 0.09% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). First Merchants Corporation reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). 68,087 were reported by Swiss Retail Bank. The Sweden-based Nordea Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 10,800 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.03% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) or 100,026 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corp owns 2,743 shares.

Advisors Capital Management Llc, which manages about $763.81M and $1.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) by 65,905 shares to 167,347 shares, valued at $4.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 22,272 shares in the quarter, for a total of 261,130 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier Commerce Of Nevada has 0.83% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co owns 350 shares. Old National Bank & Trust In owns 18,980 shares. Raymond James Tru Na has 68,500 shares. Td Asset Mngmt invested in 563,673 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 2.99% or 33,249 shares. Legacy Cap Prtnrs reported 14,455 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. Neumann Cap Limited Co invested 0.7% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Fjarde Ap stated it has 190,850 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Private Advisor Grp Ltd has invested 0.17% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cambridge Trust stated it has 49,198 shares. Cv Starr And Tru accumulated 60,000 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Corporation reported 276,316 shares. 490,660 are owned by Btim.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.