As Casella Waste Systems (CWST) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder James Investment Research Has Lowered Its Position; Accuvest Global Advisors Position in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) Has Cut by $1.18 Million

James Investment Research Inc decreased its stake in Casella Waste Systems Inc (CWST) by 51.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc sold 14,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.70% . The institutional investor held 14,185 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $504,000, down from 29,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Casella Waste Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $45.94. About 152,252 shares traded. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) has risen 61.00% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CWST News: 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS SAYS ON MARCH 8, CO RECEIVED NOTICE FROM TOXIC ACTIONS CENTER AND CONSERVATION LAW FOUNDATION – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS INC – FAME BONDS HAVE A FINAL MATURITY OF AUGUST 1, 2035; 03/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 14/03/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Offering of Finance Authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds and Remarketing; 03/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems Sees FY18 Rev $618M-$628M; 14/03/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Offering of Finance Authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds and Remarketing of Veda Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds; 08/03/2018 Casella Waste Access Event Set By First Analysis for Mar. 15; 14/05/2018 – Casella Waste at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS – SPECIFICALLY, BETHLEHEM VOTERS DID NOT ALLOW FOR A 70-ACRE LANDFILL EXPANSION AT CO’S NORTH COUNTRY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES LANDFILL; 30/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Accuvest Global Advisors decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) by 71.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors sold 11,376 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 4,633 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $482,000, down from 16,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $117.18. About 3.62 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS CO.’S FUEL CELL POWERED FORKLIFT IN PG ACCIDENT; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. TENDER AMOUNT; 18/05/2018 – Grumpy literary judges fail to uphold the spirit of PG Wodehouse; 19/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CFO SAYS BOOK GAIN FROM P&G PG.N TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3 BLN EUR; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO SAYS FIRE CONTROLLED WITHIN TIME CAUSING NO EFFECT ON PLANT AND MACHINERY; 27/03/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Press release: Partners Group launches PG LIFE, an investment strategy focused on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Drives Sales with Premium Product; 18/04/2018 – PACIFIC GREEN TECH. PGTK PG MARINE AGREES TO 7 UNITS W/ UNION; 30/05/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Merck & Co, Exits P&G

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 sales for $248.77 million activity. 1.21 million shares valued at $119.77 million were sold by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $2.20M were sold by Coombe Gary A. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $294,750 was made by Posada Juan Fernando on Monday, February 11. 30,000 shares valued at $2.97 million were sold by Taylor David S on Wednesday, February 13. The insider Matthew Price sold $1.98M.

Accuvest Global Advisors, which manages about $533.29M and $184.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,781 shares to 2,918 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc Msci Singapore Etf by 64,528 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,719 shares, and has risen its stake in Rh Common Stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard owns 0.88% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 214.67 million shares. Andra Ap holds 94,800 shares. Rothschild Inv Il reported 0.53% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii has 3.29% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 69,101 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Com invested 0.51% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ancora invested in 0.92% or 212,706 shares. Plancorp Lc has 34,908 shares for 1.38% of their portfolio. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.52% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Mirae Asset Investments Ltd reported 0.45% stake. Harvey Capital Mngmt holds 3,325 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.07% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Amer International Group accumulated 2.11% or 5.32 million shares. Optimum Invest reported 0.21% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Braun Stacey Assoc Inc holds 1.22% or 176,168 shares in its portfolio. 85,410 are owned by Great Lakes Ltd Co.

James Investment Research Inc, which manages about $5.64 billion and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) by 5,244 shares to 30,952 shares, valued at $2.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 44,189 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,356 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold CWST shares while 44 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 39.36 million shares or 16.07% more from 33.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Management, a Illinois-based fund reported 14,565 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns holds 0.01% or 3,588 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny has invested 0.02% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Company accumulated 30,435 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 61,748 shares. Eam Invsts Ltd Liability Corp holds 83,789 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Dubuque Bank has 0% invested in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) for 505 shares. Advisory Networks, Georgia-based fund reported 2,900 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Company reported 20,762 shares stake. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability invested in 0.09% or 166,616 shares. Moreover, Skylands Capital Ltd Llc has 1.01% invested in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Citadel Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 16,273 shares or 0% of the stock. Cortina Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) for 270,374 shares. 41,500 were accumulated by Bessemer Group. California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST).