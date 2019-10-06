As Casella Waste Systems (CWST) Stock Value Rose, Eam Investors Has Cut Stake by $333,957; Salzhauer Michael Trimmed Morgan Stanley (MS) Holding by $1.42 Million

Eam Investors Llc decreased its stake in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) by 10.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc sold 8,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.70% . The institutional investor held 75,226 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.98 million, down from 83,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Casella Waste Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $44.54. About 150,340 shares traded. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) has risen 61.00% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CWST News: 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS SAYS ON MARCH 8, CO RECEIVED NOTICE FROM TOXIC ACTIONS CENTER AND CONSERVATION LAW FOUNDATION – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – Casella Waste Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Offering of Finance Authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds and Remarketing; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS – PROCEEDS TO BE LOANED TO CASELLA TO FINANCE COSTS OF CERTAIN OF CASELLA’S SOLID WASTE LANDFILL FACILITIES, AMONG OTHERS; 15/03/2018 – Casella Waste at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By First Analysis; 13/04/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference May 10; 03/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems 1Q Adj EPS $0.00; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS – SPECIFICALLY, BETHLEHEM VOTERS DID NOT ALLOW FOR A 70-ACRE LANDFILL EXPANSION AT CO’S NORTH COUNTRY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES LANDFILL; 09/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems 1Q Rev $147.5M

Salzhauer Michael decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 66.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael sold 33,021 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 16,779 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $735,000, down from 49,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $40.78. About 4.84 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 10/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY: POSITIONING OVERHANG BIG RISK FOR RUB ASSETS; 07/03/2018 – CNBC EXCLUSIVE: CNBC TRANSCRIPT: MORGAN STANLEY CHAIRMAN & CEO JAMES GORMAN SITS DOWN WITH CNBC’S WILFRED FROST TODAY; 04/05/2018 – MORGAN SINDALL GROUP PLC MGNS.L – TRADING UPDATE FOR PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY 2018 TO DATE; 02/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley admits on Wednesday the firm was way off on its recently lowered iPhone sales forecasts; 27/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY TO REVEAL MEAN HOURLY GENDER PAY GAP INCLUDING BONUSES IN UK FOR 2017 OF 72.7 PCT – SPOKESMAN; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Exits Position in Francesca’s; 18/04/2018 – CFRA’S LEON: MS EARNINGS ARE `GREAT QUALITY’ WITH LITTLE RISK; 20/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Income Securities Inc. Announces Approval of Reorganization; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Profit Surges to Record High (Video); 21/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley’s Colm Kelleher Is Ready for Electronic Bond Trading (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold MS shares while 275 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 1.35 billion shares or 2.28% less from 1.38 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisor Prtn Limited Liability invested in 35,248 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Scotland Pcl reported 0.32% stake. Gulf Int Bancorp (Uk) Limited invested in 306,280 shares. Hrt Financial Ltd Llc owns 49,727 shares. Miles holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 22,238 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has invested 0% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Legal & General Group Public Limited Co reported 7.46M shares. Schafer Cullen Cap Mngmt Inc holds 144,807 shares. Pennsylvania Tru stated it has 36,683 shares. Piedmont Inv reported 18,912 shares. Bridger Ltd Liability Corporation has 4.35% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Guardian Life Insurance Company Of America accumulated 3,755 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Board has 0.15% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). State Street Corp invested in 121.35 million shares or 0.4% of the stock. Schroder Inv Management Group Inc stated it has 0.08% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $218.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 69,415 shares to 73,915 shares, valued at $5.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 64,343 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,343 shares, and has risen its stake in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT).

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02 billion for 8.36 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, up 16.67% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.3 per share. CWST’s profit will be $16.34M for 31.81 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Casella Waste Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.41, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 12 investors sold CWST shares while 58 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 40.65 million shares or 3.29% more from 39.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc reported 0.01% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Federated Invsts Inc Pa stated it has 136,292 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Keybank National Association Oh invested 0% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Asset Management One Ltd holds 69,256 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Boston Advisors Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 64,738 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation reported 30,889 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 68,626 shares. Swiss Savings Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc invested in 0% or 113,772 shares. Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.01% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Manufacturers Life Insur Co The stated it has 27,826 shares. 1,400 were accumulated by Numerixs Invest Tech. 9,300 are held by Cookson Peirce Incorporated. Skylands Limited Co reported 0.74% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST).

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15 million and $408.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 126,119 shares to 413,507 shares, valued at $3.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phasebio Pharmaceu by 46,468 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc..

