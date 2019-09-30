As Casella Waste Systems (CWST) Stock Price Rose, Holder Eam Investors Lowered Stake by $333,957; Equitec Specialists Trimmed Mts Sys (Call) (MTSC) Holding as Valuation Rose

Equitec Specialists Llc decreased its stake in Mts Sys Corp (Call) (MTSC) by 84.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc sold 11,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.28% . The institutional investor held 2,100 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $123,000, down from 13,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Mts Sys Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $55.25. About 162,262 shares traded or 19.11% up from the average. MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) has risen 8.11% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSC News: 24/04/2018 – MTS Systems at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 17/05/2018 – MTS Plans For Growth In Asia With New Business Partners In Malaysia And Singapore; 27/03/2018 – MTS Business Partner Opens Testing Innovation Center In Brazil To Support Aerospace Industry Growth; 16/05/2018 – MTS Systems May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop; 07/05/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.45; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems 2Q Rev $191.3M; 13/03/2018 – MTS Systems: Cuts Correspond to Transfer of Production in China to Contract Manufacturing Partne; 11/05/2018 – MTS Systems Presenting at Conference May 24; 26/03/2018 – MTS Systems Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems Reaffirms Outlook for Fiscal Yr 2018

Eam Investors Llc decreased its stake in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) by 10.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc sold 8,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.70% . The institutional investor held 75,226 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.98M, down from 83,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Casella Waste Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $42.94. About 295,233 shares traded. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) has risen 61.00% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CWST News: 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS SAYS ON MARCH 8, CO RECEIVED NOTICE FROM TOXIC ACTIONS CENTER AND CONSERVATION LAW FOUNDATION – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS INC – VEDA BONDS WERE ORIGINALLY ISSUED ON APRIL 4, 2013 AND HAVE A FINAL MATURITY OF APRIL 1, 2036; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS – RECEIVED NOTICE OF INTENT TO SUE COMPANY OVER ALLEGED VIOLATIONS OF CLEAN WATER ACT AT NCES LANDFILL; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS – ALSO, BETHLEHEM RESIDENTS DID NOT VOTE FOR TOWN’S BOARD OF SELECTMEN TO NEGOTIATE NEW LONG-TERM HOST COMMUNITY AGREEMENT WITH NCES; 13/04/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference May 10; 30/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Casella Waste at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By First Analysis; 14/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Closing of $550 Million Credit Facility; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS INC – FAME BONDS HAVE A FINAL MATURITY OF AUGUST 1, 2035; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B3 To Casella’s Finance Authority Of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds

Analysts await MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) to report earnings on November, 25. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 6.56% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.61 per share. MTSC’s profit will be $12.56 million for 21.25 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by MTS Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 9 investors sold MTSC shares while 46 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 17.61 million shares or 0.24% more from 17.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.01% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). 17,087 are owned by Us Fincl Bank De. Elk Creek Ptnrs Ltd Company stated it has 142,446 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability has 86,052 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Llc holds 0% or 1,468 shares. Prudential Financial accumulated 28,852 shares. Mairs Power holds 0.02% or 31,025 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset LP has 0.03% invested in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 4,551 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Brandywine Glob Investment Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.05% invested in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co has 0% invested in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 19,500 shares. Meyer Handelman holds 5,000 shares. Metropolitan Life New York has 0.01% invested in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.04% invested in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) for 76,593 shares.

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $383.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (AREEP) by 19,197 shares to 24,918 shares, valued at $950,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centerpoint Energy Inc by 159,922 shares in the quarter, for a total of 218,980 shares, and has risen its stake in American Intl Group Inc.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $110,654 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.41, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 12 investors sold CWST shares while 58 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 40.65 million shares or 3.29% more from 39.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Bankshares Of Canada invested in 140,367 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% of its portfolio in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Sterling Mngmt owns 51,400 shares. Tdam Usa, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 10,000 shares. Lpl Ltd Co owns 7,274 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Co accumulated 176,627 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Portolan Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 1.12% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Eam Invsts Ltd Liability Com accumulated 75,226 shares. Voloridge Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp, Florida-based fund reported 35,240 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 1,313 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 22,202 shares stake. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Ins Communication has 0.01% invested in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) for 13,360 shares. Van Eck Assocs Corporation owns 31,038 shares. Rmb Capital Management reported 0.02% stake. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) for 365,860 shares.

Analysts await Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, up 16.67% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.3 per share. CWST’s profit will be $16.65 million for 30.67 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Casella Waste Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.63% EPS growth.