As Casella Waste Systems (CWST) Market Value Rose, Portolan Capital Management Has Raised Stake; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Evanson Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $447,525 as Shares Rose

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) by 3.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc bought 10,502 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.70% . The hedge fund held 294,318 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.47 million, up from 283,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Casella Waste Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.90% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $41.34. About 418,659 shares traded or 36.09% up from the average. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) has risen 61.00% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CWST News: 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS SAYS ON MARCH 8, CO RECEIVED NOTICE FROM TOXIC ACTIONS CENTER AND CONSERVATION LAW FOUNDATION – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems Sees FY18 Rev $618M-$628M; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS – SPECIFICALLY, BETHLEHEM VOTERS DID NOT ALLOW FOR A 70-ACRE LANDFILL EXPANSION AT CO’S NORTH COUNTRY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES LANDFILL; 09/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Casella Waste at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By First Analysis; 03/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems 1Q Adj EPS $0.00; 03/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems 1Q Rev $147.5M; 14/03/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Offering of Finance Authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds and Remarketing of Veda Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds; 27/03/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Pricing of Finance Authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds and Remarketed VEDA Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds; 08/03/2018 Casella Waste Access Event Set By First Analysis for Mar. 15

Evanson Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evanson Asset Management Llc sold 3,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 21,964 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59 million, down from 25,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evanson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.52. About 25.77 million shares traded or 7.16% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – Microsoft has unveiled a new Xbox controller with customizable features for disabled gamers; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry and Microsoft Partner to Empower the Mobile Workforce; 18/04/2018 – The company said SoftBank and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates are backers; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with Intel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 19/03/2018 – MSFT: IMPROVED MULTI-MEMBER BLOCKCHAIN NETWORKS NOW ON AZURE; 17/04/2018 – MatrixCare Continues to be a Leader for LTPAC Industry in Interoperability; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft plans to open its first Middle East data centers as it steps up cloud challenge to Amazon; 16/03/2018 – MSFT CITES ON-GOING AZURE EMAIL SERVICES OUTAGE SINCE MARCH 15; 27/03/2018 – Unifi Software Available Through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 02/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT PARTNER TO OFFER IOT SOLUTIONS FOR BUSINESSES

More notable recent Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Casella Waste Systems Acquires Three Solid Waste Businesses – GlobeNewswire” on June 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Casella Waste Systems Announces Signing of Asset Purchase Agreement – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Green Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Settlement of Southbridge Litigation – GlobeNewswire” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Casella (CWST) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17 million and $972.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Godaddy Inc. by 14,781 shares to 324,564 shares, valued at $24.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) by 94,734 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 680,926 shares, and cut its stake in Care.Com Inc. (NYSE:CRCM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold CWST shares while 44 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 39.36 million shares or 16.07% more from 33.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory has invested 0% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Globeflex LP invested in 0.33% or 44,073 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 25,231 shares. Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Invesco Limited reported 774,696 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 261,109 are owned by Granahan Invest Ma. Us Financial Bank De has invested 0% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp, Texas-based fund reported 2.07M shares. The Switzerland-based Swiss Commercial Bank has invested 0% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Pnc Financial Services Group Inc Inc has 2,402 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Natixis L P, Massachusetts-based fund reported 50,999 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd invested 0.09% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Charles Schwab Investment stated it has 0.01% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). First Mercantile Tru Company holds 2,780 shares. Aperio Group Inc Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $56,479 activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chinese agents using LinkedIn – NYT – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft: Best DJ Stock – Buy Now For Near-Term Capital Gain – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/29/2019: TECD, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, VTSI – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carlson Capital Management accumulated 22,370 shares. First Foundation Advsrs holds 8.6% or 1.23M shares in its portfolio. Manchester Capital Ltd Liability Company invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Caxton Ltd Partnership reported 0.59% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gam Holdings Ag holds 2.77% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 559,545 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 1.01M shares. Wesbanco Financial Bank owns 1.93% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 327,776 shares. 41,500 are owned by Catalyst Cap Advsr. Opus Capital Grp Ltd Com has 12,109 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Welch Gru Limited Liability has invested 3.61% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stonebridge Capital Inc invested 4.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ccm Advisers Limited Liability Com stated it has 125,380 shares or 2.48% of all its holdings. Verity Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 0.9% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 6,586 shares. 48,473 were reported by Hodges Cap Management. Naples Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 71,341 shares.