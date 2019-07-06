As Casella Waste (CWST) Stock Rose, Holder Earnest Partners Has Increased Position; Aramark (ARMK) Stock Rose While Swiss National Bank Has Cut Its Stake

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Aramark (ARMK) by 22.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank sold 383,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.35 million shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.03 million, down from 1.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Aramark for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $36.31. About 521,016 shares traded. Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) has declined 16.13% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ARMK News: 08/05/2018 – ARAMARK REPORTS 2Q 2018 EARNINGS & BOOSTS 2018 OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – Aramark Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.30; 14/03/2018 – Global Contract Catering Market Report 2018-2022 – Key Players Compass Group, Sodexo Group, Elior Group and Aramark are Domating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – Ocean Hugger Foods, Inc. Announces Partnership with Aramark; 18/04/2018 – Aramark to Hold Conference Call on Second Quarter 2018 Earnings; 24/04/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR ARAMARK CAMPUS SERVICES AFFECTS 147; 02/05/2018 – Aramark Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Ohio Warn Notice: Bexley/Franklin Potential Number Affected- Aramark Campus Services, LLC – Capital University – 06/28/2018; 24/04/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Aramark Campus Services, LLC – 06/30/2018; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW BOOSTED FDX, CAH, NWL, ARMK, PNR IN 1Q: 13F

Earnest Partners Llc increased its stake in Casella Waste (CWST) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc bought 37,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.25 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.95 million, up from 2.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Casella Waste for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $41.23. About 97,267 shares traded. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) has risen 55.84% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.41% the S&P500. Some Historical CWST News: 03/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 27/03/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Pricing of Finance Authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds and Remarketed VEDA Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds; 03/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems Sees FY18 Rev $618M-$628M; 14/05/2018 – Casella Waste at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS – ALSO, BETHLEHEM RESIDENTS DID NOT VOTE FOR TOWN’S BOARD OF SELECTMEN TO NEGOTIATE NEW LONG-TERM HOST COMMUNITY AGREEMENT WITH NCES; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS – ON MARCH 13, BETHLEHEM, NH VOTERS DID NOT VOTE IN FAVOR TO CHANGE ZONING LAWS OF THE TOWN REGARDING ONE OF CO’S LANDFILLS; 14/03/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Offering of Finance Authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds and Remarketing; 23/04/2018 – DJ Casella Waste Systems Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CWST); 13/04/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference May 10; 14/03/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Offering of Finance Authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds and Remarketing of Veda Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds

Analysts await Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.39 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.39 per share. ARMK’s profit will be $96.11M for 23.28 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Aramark for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold ARMK shares while 86 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 226.21 million shares or 2.90% less from 232.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.08% or 179,800 shares in its portfolio. Prelude Capital Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 25,983 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Carlson Cap Lp accumulated 595,951 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) for 179,446 shares. Pinebridge Investments LP reported 339,464 shares. Laurion Cap Mgmt Lp reported 60,201 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas stated it has 41,084 shares. Sei Investments owns 386,030 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Barclays Pcl invested 0% in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). 93,835 are held by Corsair Limited Partnership. Globeflex Lp reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). Adirondack Research & Inc stated it has 0.34% in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). 55,812 were accumulated by Toronto Dominion Bank. Raymond James & has 193,380 shares.

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $91.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 11,800 shares to 375,600 shares, valued at $34.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 31,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Stag Indl Inc (NYSE:STAG).

Earnest Partners Llc, which manages about $24.92 billion and $10.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) by 1,886 shares to 594,167 shares, valued at $128.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower C (NYSE:AMT) by 9,692 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 398,771 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU).