As Carters (CRI) Shares Declined, Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Has Trimmed Its Stake; Carnegie Capital Asset Management Has Lifted Its Walmart (WMT) Position

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 72.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc bought 9,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 22,393 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18 million, up from 13,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $318.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $111.74. About 3.54 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 19/04/2018 – Workers in a select number of Walmart’s stores are now allowed to wear blue jeans; 09/05/2018 – Walmart to Invest in Flipkart Group, lndia’s Innovative eCommerce Company; 26/03/2018 – Caixin: Walmart Closes Doors to Alipay in Western China; 17/05/2018 – WALMART’S WMT.N ASDA SAYS CONTINUED TO SEE IMPROVING PERFORMANCE OF PRIVATE BRAND AND ONLINE GROCERY; 15/05/2018 – Amazon’s e-commerce empire will match Walmart sales domestically within the next two to three years, according to J.P. Morgan; 14/05/2018 – Walmart: Flipkart Deal Agreements Include Customary Termination Rights for Walmart, Other Parties if Deals Haven’t Closed by March 9, 2019 –Filing; 17/05/2018 – Amazon’s US Sales To Match Walmart’s Within Three Years; 24/04/2018 – Walmart close to deal for India’s Flipkart; 17/05/2018 – Rita Trichur: SCOOP: Walmart reaches deal to sell Canadian banking operations /via @globeandmail; 03/05/2018 – UK lawmakers seek answers from regulator on Sainsbury’s/Asda deal

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Carters Inc (CRI) by 81.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd sold 43,414 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, down from 53,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Carters Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $88.44. About 214,852 shares traded. Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) has declined 9.76% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CRI News: 02/05/2018 – CPSC: CARTER’S RECALLS CHILDREN’S CARDIGAN SETS ON CHOKE HAZARD; 17/05/2018 – Carter’s, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s Sees Adj EPS Up 12%; 02/05/2018 – Carter’s Recalls Children’s Cardigan Sets Due to Choking Hazard; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s 1Q EPS 89c; 17/05/2018 – Carter’s, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s 1Q Adj EPS $1.09; 01/04/2018 – New York Post: Warrior leaves on stretcher after Vince Carter’s flagrant foul; 27/04/2018 – Carter’s Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC CRI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 PCT

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc, which manages about $792.00 million and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 5,779 shares to 50,930 shares, valued at $6.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 101,975 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 333,163 shares, and cut its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd, which manages about $618.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 14,436 shares to 67,812 shares, valued at $7.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Editas Medicine Inc by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,579 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).