As Carter’s (CRI) Market Value Rose, Holder Diamond Hill Capital Management Has Lowered by $2.94 Million Its Position; As Bank Hawaii (BOH) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Arrowpoint Asset Management Decreased Its Holding

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Carter’s Inc. (CRI) by 5.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc sold 29,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 554,640 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.90M, down from 584,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Carter’s Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $96.55. About 647,336 shares traded. Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) has declined 14.23% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CRI News: 02/05/2018 – Carter’s Recalls Children’s Cardigan Sets Due to Choking Hazard; 06/04/2018 – Rep. King: King on Trade War/Tariffs: Don’t Repeat Jimmy Carter’s Economic Mistakes; 01/04/2018 – New York Post: Warrior leaves on stretcher after Vince Carter’s flagrant foul; 17/05/2018 – Carter’s, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s Inc. 1Q Profit Falls 8% on Toys ‘R’ Us Charge; 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC CRI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 PCT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Carter’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRI); 26/04/2018 – Carter’s 1Q Adj EPS $1.09; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s Sees FY Sales Up 3%; 28/03/2018 – Andy Dane Carter’s Unlocked Now Web Series Debuts on e360tv this April to Stream on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and More

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Hawaii Corp (BOH) by 24.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc sold 45,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 140,968 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.12M, down from 185,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Hawaii Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $85.12. About 62,703 shares traded. Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) has declined 6.72% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical BOH News: 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Noninterest Income $44M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bank of Hawaii Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOH); 30/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aldeyra Therapeutics, Freightcar America, Bank of Hawaii, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Amedi; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Raises Dividend to 60c; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q EPS $1.28; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Net Interest Incomes $120.3M; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Net $54M; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Corporation First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 08/03/2018 – High-Resolution LED Video Wall Featured in Bank of Hawaii’s Modernized Lobby; 04/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Corporation Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $464,423 activity.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56B and $10.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Construction Partners Inc by 215,385 shares to 2.19M shares, valued at $27.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Graham Corp (NYSE:GHM) by 35,041 shares in the quarter, for a total of 737,058 shares, and has risen its stake in Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 12 investors sold BOH shares while 89 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 29.55 million shares or 5.10% less from 31.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.02% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Cornerstone Advsrs Inc owns 101 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Df Dent And holds 2,942 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Voya Inv Limited Liability Company owns 30,472 shares. Advisory Services Ntwk Limited Liability accumulated 305 shares. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Liability owns 36,467 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Renaissance Ltd Liability Company reported 470,700 shares. Plante Moran Advisors Llc has 0.01% invested in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Gradient Investments Llc reported 153 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California-based Rnc Cap Management Lc has invested 0.06% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). 15,000 were reported by Ar Asset. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Principal Financial Grp accumulated 199,454 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Mason Street Advsrs Limited Co has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold CRI shares while 94 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 44.27 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Ltd Liability Com stated it has 474,652 shares. Farmers Merchants Invs holds 0% or 123 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Port Associates holds 0.01% or 125,528 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 128,967 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.03% or 18,398 shares. 2,100 are held by Princeton Port Strategies Grp Inc Lc. Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.23% in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI). Epoch Inv Prns has invested 0.19% in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI). Arizona State Retirement Systems, Arizona-based fund reported 32,690 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI). Aristotle Boston Ltd Liability Company invested in 336,598 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada owns 412,502 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Federated Inc Pa accumulated 0% or 16,046 shares. Prudential Fin stated it has 65,376 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Piedmont Invest Advisors accumulated 4,483 shares.

