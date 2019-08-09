As Carter Com (CRI) Stock Price Declined, Reinhart Partners Has Boosted by $1.60 Million Its Stake; Cheniere Energy (LNG) Position Maintained by Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc

Reinhart Partners Inc increased its stake in Carter Inc Com (CRI) by 50.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc bought 16,012 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 47,802 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.82 million, up from 31,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Carter Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $88.21. About 624,237 shares traded. Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) has declined 9.76% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CRI News: 26/04/2018 – Carter’s Sees Adj EPS Up 12%; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s Sees 2Q Adj EPS 53c; 27/04/2018 – Carter’s Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s 1Q Adj EPS $1.09; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s 1Q Net $42.5M; 01/04/2018 – New York Post: Warrior leaves on stretcher after Vince Carter’s flagrant foul; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s Inc. 1Q Profit Falls 8% on Toys ‘R’ Us Charge; 02/05/2018 – Carter’s Recalls Children’s Cardigan Sets Due to Choking Hazard; 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC CRI.N FY2018 REV VIEW $3.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 Carter’s, Inc. Announces Participation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 20.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc bought 38,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 228,632 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.63 million, up from 190,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.32B market cap company. The stock increased 2.82% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $62.72. About 3.10 million shares traded or 59.91% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 21/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 21 (Table); 18/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 18 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE’S THIRD LARGEST LNG CONSUMER IS NOW CHINA; 25/05/2018 – CHENIERE FILES PROSPECTUS FOR SALE OF 10.3M SHRS BY HOLDERS; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER ANATOL FEYGIN SPEAKS ON CALL; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Makes Offer to Buy Rest of Cheniere Partners; 23/03/2018 – Natural Gas Deliveries to U.S. LNG Export Terminals (Table); 30/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Presenting at Conference May 14; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings LLC Receives Merger Proposal From Cheniere Energy Inc; 05/03/2018 – CHENIERE & GAIL CELEBRATE COMMENCEMENT OF 20-YEAR LNG CONTRACT

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutns Cl A (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 8,669 shares to 356,230 shares, valued at $25.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp Com (NASDAQ:FITB) by 27,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 562,526 shares, and cut its stake in Borg Warner Inc (NYSE:BWA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold CRI shares while 94 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 44.27 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hallmark, New Jersey-based fund reported 97,750 shares. Weiss Multi stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) or 26,335 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 2,500 shares. Cornerstone Advisors reported 0% of its portfolio in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI). Highland Capital Mngmt Limited accumulated 11,063 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Mercer Cap Advisers holds 0.01% in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) or 200 shares. Harris Limited Partnership has 0.17% invested in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI). Diamond Hill Cap Mgmt holds 0.31% or 554,640 shares in its portfolio. Hl Fin Ser Ltd Liability Corporation, a Kentucky-based fund reported 2,039 shares. Glenmede Trust Na reported 0.08% in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI). Shelton Capital Mgmt holds 0.01% or 337 shares. Cambiar Limited Liability Co has invested 0.07% in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI). Mirae Asset Investments Ltd reported 2,071 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability reported 7,837 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50M and $2.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Archrock Inc by 215,150 shares to 244,446 shares, valued at $2.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc by 9,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Ww Markets holds 9,758 shares. Citigroup has invested 0.02% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp has 3,225 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt reported 28,807 shares stake. Capital Management Assocs New York reported 0.64% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Adage Cap Ptnrs Grp Ltd Liability Co holds 926,786 shares. Valueworks Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 83,124 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs accumulated 104 shares. Hap Trading has 0.07% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). New England Rech Management Incorporated accumulated 4,150 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Greenwood Capital Associate Limited Liability Corp, a South Carolina-based fund reported 4,115 shares. Bridgewater Ltd Partnership reported 4,879 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Mcgowan Asset Mngmt holds 8,917 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.