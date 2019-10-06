As Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) Stock Value Declined, Private Capital Management Boosted Its Stake; Brigade Capital Management LP Increased Its Diebold Nxdf (DBD) Holding by $1.35 Million; Stock Value Rose

Private Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) by 5.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc bought 134,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The institutional investor held 2.54 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.91M, up from 2.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $352.39 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.8. About 1.23M shares traded or 171.47% up from the average. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) has declined 35.95% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.95% the S&P500. Some Historical TAST News: 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Beef Costs Up 2% to 3%; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Comparable Restaurant Sales Up 3% to 5%; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Capex $50M-$60M; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Commodity Costs Up 1% to 2%; 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP INC – ADJUSTED EBITDA IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE $95 MLN TO $102 MLN FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Total Restaurant Sales $1.15B-$1.17B; 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP -2018 TOTAL RESTAURANT SALES EXPECTED TO BE $1.15 BLN – $1.17 BLN INCLUDING COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASE OF 3%- 5%; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 8c; 16/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 Carrols Restaurant Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc

Brigade Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Diebold Nxdf Inc (DBD) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.42% . The hedge fund held 900,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.24M, up from 750,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Diebold Nxdf Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $781.65M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $9.9. About 823,063 shares traded. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) has risen 27.03% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DBD News: 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: DIEBOLD 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 12.0C, EST. EPS 0.70C; 07/03/2018 DIEBOLD NIXDORF HOLDER ATLANTIC INVESTMENT REPORTS 8.0% STAKE; 29/03/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf And Its Charitable Foundation Support Operation HOPE To Improve Financial Literacy And Inclusion; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys New 3.3% Position in Diebold; 29/05/2018 – Emirates NBD Introduces Integrated Digital Onboarding Service Enabled By Diebold Nixdorf; 02/05/2018 – DIEBOLD REAFFIRMS YR ADJ EPS, REV VIEWS; 22/05/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 10.66% STAKE IN DIEBOLD NIXDORF INCORPORATED; 30/05/2018 – Diebold Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for Jun. 6; 15/03/2018 – DGAP-DD: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated english; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf 1Q Rev $1.1B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 9 investors sold TAST shares while 33 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 29.54 million shares or 1.94% less from 30.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 23 investors sold DBD shares while 52 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 63.37 million shares or 1.24% more from 62.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09 billion and $2.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arconic Inc by 36,000 shares to 937,500 shares, valued at $24.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 284,200 shares, and cut its stake in Peabody Energy Corp New.