As Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) Stock Value Declined, Portolan Capital Management Lowered Stake by $2.03 Million; Jd Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position in General Electric Co (GE) by $6.25 Million

Jd Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 95.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jd Capital Management Llc sold 625,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 32,500 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $325,000, down from 657,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jd Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.51. About 26.46 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 07/03/2018 – GE SAYS ITS USE OF IMPORTED METAL AFFECTED BY TARIFFS `MINIMAL’; 16/05/2018 – Global Water Purifier Market Technologies, Market share and Industry Forecasts 2018-2024: Key Players are Kent RO, GE, Best Water Technology & Whirlpool – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – GE SAYS DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $11.1B; 23/05/2018 – Boston Business Journal: BREAKING: $GE loses $9B in value as CEO talks energy struggles, dividend; 20/04/2018 – Hartford Bus: GE earnings major issue before Opening Bell; 20/03/2018 – GE POWER INDIA LTD GEPO.NS SAYS CO GETS CONTRACT WORTH ABOUT 3.09 BLN RUPEES BY NTPC LIMITED; 20/04/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Drops 23 Points as GE Jump Not Enough — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corporation Receives GE Healthcare Life Sciences 2017 Distinguished Partner Award for Exceptional Applied Markets; 26/03/2018 – BAKER HUGHES A GE CO – EXPECT TPS BUSINESS TO RETURN TO NORMALIZED MARGINS IN MEDIUM TERM; 21/03/2018 – GE asks for final healthcare IT bids

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) by 20.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc sold 225,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 876,203 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.74 million, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $415.76M market cap company. The stock increased 5.04% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $9.37. About 508,972 shares traded or 47.99% up from the average. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) has declined 29.42% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.85% the S&P500. Some Historical TAST News: 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 8c; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Had Seen 2018 Total Restaurant Sales $1.14B-$1.17B; 16/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Wallace Capital Management Inc. Exits Carrols Restaurant; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Beef Costs Up 2% to 3%; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Total Restaurant Sales $1.15B-$1.17B; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Comparable Restaurant Sales Up 3% to 5%; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Commodity Costs Up 1% to 2%; 18/04/2018 Carrols Restaurant Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Farm Mutual Automobile holds 43.00M shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Lc reported 129,585 shares. 46,556 are held by Pettyjohn Wood White. 25,104 were reported by Guardian Life Insurance Of America. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Co reported 0.27% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Kidder Stephen W accumulated 0.12% or 30,360 shares. 472,546 are held by Horan Cap Mgmt. Forte Limited Liability Corporation Adv has invested 0.17% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Hartline reported 30,893 shares stake. Hanson & Doremus Inv Mgmt invested in 0.45% or 136,371 shares. Boys Arnold And has 0.2% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Gabelli And Inv Advisers holds 31,200 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.29% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 5.49M shares. Putnam Fl Inv Management reported 43,443 shares stake. 36,609 are held by Town And Country Retail Bank And Dba First Bankers.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $97,500 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 21 investors sold TAST shares while 33 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 30.13 million shares or 3.12% less from 31.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 53,582 shares. Moreover, Ameritas Investment Inc has 0% invested in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) for 3,096 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability holds 0% or 34,755 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 24,600 shares. Martingale Asset Management Lp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) for 179,115 shares. California-based Menta Ltd has invested 0.05% in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). Jacobs Levy Equity Management owns 210,783 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Co holds 961,606 shares. Pcj Inv Counsel Ltd owns 50,000 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). Prelude Cap Mngmt Limited has 0.2% invested in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) for 360,942 shares. Monarch Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.6% in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 195,451 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 10,843 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability reported 3,300 shares.

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17M and $972.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 28,674 shares to 105,629 shares, valued at $5.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carbon Black Inc. by 269,536 shares in the quarter, for a total of 682,874 shares, and has risen its stake in Cai International Inc. (CAP).

Analysts await Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 31.82% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.22 per share. TAST’s profit will be $6.66 million for 15.62 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.29 actual EPS reported by Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -151.72% EPS growth.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $100,270 activity.

