As Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) Stock Price Declined, Penn Capital Management Co Has Lifted Holding by $787,959; As General Electric Co (GE) Share Value Rose, Jd Capital Management Decreased Its Stake by $6.25 Million

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (TAST) by 31.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 87,551 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The hedge fund held 369,915 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69 million, up from 282,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $336.34 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.55% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $7.58. About 392,128 shares traded or 6.25% up from the average. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) has declined 35.95% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.95% the S&P500.

Jd Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 95.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jd Capital Management Llc sold 625,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 32,500 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $325,000, down from 657,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jd Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.01B market cap company. The stock increased 9.68% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $8.78. About 243.32M shares traded or 322.87% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 18/03/2018 – GE deploys wind power to rebuild earnings; 06/04/2018 – Federal Register: Airworthiness Directives; General Electric Company Turbofan Engines; 18/04/2018 – Airlines check some Boeing 737 engines after fatal Southwest accident; 06/03/2018 – Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corporation Receives GE Healthcare Life Sciences 2017 Distinguished Partner Award for Exceptional Applie; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Announces Global Distribution Agreement for GE Aviation T700 Engines; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 12/03/2018 – GE: CEO FLANNERY TO NOT RECEIVE BONUS FOR 2017; 07/03/2018 – GE REPORTS INNOVATIVE ENERGY STORAGE PLATFORM CALLED RESERVOIR; 21/05/2018 – GE Hitachi Announces Dominion Energy as Investor in BWRX-300 Small Modular Reactor; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SAYS “VERY CONCERNED” ABOUT METAL FATIGUE IN ENGINES

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mathes Inc accumulated 51,600 shares. Crow Point Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Old Second Bankshares Of Aurora has 21,839 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Boston Research And Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.07% stake. Horan Cap Ltd Llc holds 12,883 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. British Columbia Inv Management Corp owns 1.86M shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Jfs Wealth Llc reported 3,559 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 79,369 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss, a Illinois-based fund reported 19,530 shares. Ameriprise Finance has 0.03% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 7.16M shares. 100,065 were accumulated by Diversified Investment Strategies Limited Liability. Whittier Tru Com, California-based fund reported 124,138 shares. Profund Ltd has 152,400 shares. Camarda Advsr Llc reported 1,090 shares stake. State Street invested in 348.63M shares or 0.27% of the stock.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $4.59 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $97,500 was bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J. 105,600 shares were bought by Cox L Kevin, worth $994,752. HORTON THOMAS W had bought 55,248 shares worth $498,337 on Monday, August 12.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Del Friscos Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) by 262,350 shares to 182,311 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ormat Technologies Inc (NYSE:ORA) by 5,205 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,685 shares, and cut its stake in Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,270 activity.