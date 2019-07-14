As Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) Stock Price Declined, Cove Street Capital Cut Its Stake by $699,354; Manatuck Hill Partners Lowered Its Primo Wtr (PRMW) Position by $5.96 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc decreased its stake in Primo Wtr Corp (PRMW) by 50.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc sold 397,258 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 394,142 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.09 million, down from 791,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Primo Wtr Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $529.52M market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $13.56. About 223,898 shares traded. Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) has declined 14.22% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PRMW News: 14/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO PAY DOWN EXISTING INDEBTEDNESS; 04/05/2018 – LEGION PARTNERS, LLC REPORTS 5.20 PCT STAKE IN PRIMO WATER CORP AS OF APRIL 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – PRIMO RECALLS BEVERAGE DISPENSERS DUE TO BURN HAZARD: CPSC; 02/05/2018 – Primo Water Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP PRMW.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $298 MLN TO $302 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Primo Water Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Primo Water 4Q Net $3.03M; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-PRIMO WATER CORP – EXPECTS (NOT REPORTS) 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $61.0 MLN TO $63.0 MLN; 14/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP – UPON COMPLETION OF OFFERING, COMPANY INTENDS TO REFINANCE ITS REMAINING OUTSTANDING SENIOR INDEBTEDNESS; 06/03/2018 – Primo Water Had Seen 2018 Sales $291M-$300M

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (TAST) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc sold 77,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 880,357 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.78 million, down from 958,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $393.58M market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $8.87. About 453,159 shares traded or 37.84% up from the average. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) has declined 29.42% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.85% the S&P500. Some Historical TAST News: 25/04/2018 – Carrols Restaurant at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Commodity Costs Up 1% to 2%; 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 6.2% VS 0.6% DECREASE IN PRIOR YEAR QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP -2018 TOTAL RESTAURANT SALES EXPECTED TO BE $1.15 BLN – $1.17 BLN INCLUDING COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASE OF 3%- 5%; 14/05/2018 – Wallace Capital Management Inc. Exits Carrols Restaurant; 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES BEFORE DISCRETIONARY GROWTH-RELATED EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE $50 MLN TO $60 MLN FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Capex $50M-$60M; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Adj Ebitda $95M-$102M; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Carrols Restaurant Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAST)

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, which manages about $1.24 billion and $210.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Optimizerx Corp by 25,300 shares to 175,500 shares, valued at $2.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 14,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,637 shares, and has risen its stake in Funko Inc.

More notable recent Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Primo Water Announces Completion of Phase I Rollout of Credit Card Readers; Receiving Tariff Exemption on Water Dispensers; Entering into an Agreement for Refill in Mexico; and Board Appointment of Susan Cates as the Lead Independent Director – GlobeNewswire” on January 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Primo Water to Announce Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 17, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Primo® Water Selects Nayax as Exclusive Cashless Payment Solution Provider for Its Refill Business – GlobeNewswire” published on November 16, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Primo Water Stock Dropped 16% – Motley Fool” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Analysts await Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.06 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.09 per share. PRMW’s profit will be $2.34 million for 56.50 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by Primo Water Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -400.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold PRMW shares while 29 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 27.84 million shares or 8.62% more from 25.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 30,180 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, New York-based fund reported 7,021 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Ameriprise Financial has 0% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Sit Inv Assoc reported 0.03% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). 1492 Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 110,383 shares or 1.45% of the stock. Us Comml Bank De holds 0% or 15,514 shares in its portfolio. Elk Creek Prtn Ltd Liability Co invested in 727,328 shares. Northern Corp has invested 0% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Moreover, State Bank Of New York Mellon has 0% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) for 122,501 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 100,000 shares stake. Sg Americas Limited Liability Corp reported 52,455 shares stake. Trexquant Investment Lp invested in 0.02% or 14,088 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 17,754 shares. 186,010 are owned by White Pine Capital Ltd Llc.

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78 million and $817.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 122,229 shares to 629,840 shares, valued at $7.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gp Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) by 84,138 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.30M shares, and has risen its stake in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT).

Analysts await Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 31.82% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.22 per share. TAST’s profit will be $6.66 million for 14.78 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.29 actual EPS reported by Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -151.72% EPS growth.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $100,270 activity.

More notable recent Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Did Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TAST) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Action From Detroit And ICR – Seeking Alpha” published on January 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Carrols Restaurant Group: Still Short After A Solid First Half – Seeking Alpha” on October 02, 2018. More interesting news about Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Carrols Restaurant Group Nears an All-Time High on Its Latest Quarterly Beat – Motley Fool” published on August 21, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Dominoâ€™s Pizza Stock Looks Too Cheap – Investorplace.com” with publication date: March 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 21 investors sold TAST shares while 33 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 30.13 million shares or 3.12% less from 31.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 0% invested in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) for 24,600 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability reported 240,997 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bridgecreek Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 10,340 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 11,652 shares. Indexiq Advsr Ltd reported 158,083 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 0% stake. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.01% or 30,553 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) for 205 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 399,883 shares in its portfolio. Cove Street Cap Limited Com stated it has 1.07% of its portfolio in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). Portolan Capital Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.9% of its portfolio in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) for 876,203 shares. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 44,679 shares. 113,712 are held by Massachusetts Fincl Ma. Goldman Sachs Gru reported 58,501 shares.