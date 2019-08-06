As Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) Shares Declined, Private Capital Management Has Raised Stake by $1.12 Million; Veritable LP Has Cut Its Holding in Occidental Pete (OXY) as Share Price Declined

Veritable Lp decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 14.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritable Lp sold 5,872 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 35,076 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32M, down from 40,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritable Lp who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.76% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $47.56. About 11.83 million shares traded or 11.69% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS EXPECTS PERMIAN RESOURCES BUSINESS TO BE CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN BY THIRD QUARTER; 18/04/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS PRODUCTION FORECAST ASSUMES $63/BARREL WTI OIL PRICE CLc1 AND $67 BRENT PRICE LCOc1 FOR REST OF YEAR; 13/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $65; 27/03/2018 – Occidental sees Permian shale unit at breakeven by third quarter; 16/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $77

Private Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) by 5.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc bought 124,923 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The institutional investor held 2.40M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.96 million, up from 2.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $384.70M market cap company. It closed at $8.67 lastly. It is down 35.95% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.95% the S&P500. Some Historical TAST News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Carrols Restaurant Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAST); 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Had Seen 2018 Total Restaurant Sales $1.14B-$1.17B; 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP INC – ADJUSTED EBITDA IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE $95 MLN TO $102 MLN FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – Carrols Restaurant at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Total Restaurant Sales $1.15B-$1.17B; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Adj Ebitda $95M-$102M; 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES BEFORE DISCRETIONARY GROWTH-RELATED EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE $50 MLN TO $60 MLN FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Commodity Costs Up 1% to 2%; 14/05/2018 – Wallace Capital Management Inc. Exits Carrols Restaurant; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 8c

Private Capital Management Llc, which manages about $900.00M and $661.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZMH) by 6,645 shares to 67,867 shares, valued at $8.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quinstreet Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 417,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.44M shares, and cut its stake in Aquaventure Holdings Limited.

More notable recent Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Carrols Restaurant Group Gets Grilled on Hurricane Headwinds – The Motley Fool” on November 08, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. Completes Acquisition of 13 BURGER KING® Restaurants in Maryland – Business Wire” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Carrols Restaurant Group Has 30%+ Downside: The Story Doesn’t Work, And Neither Do The Numbers – Seeking Alpha” on December 26, 2017. More interesting news about Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Midday movers and shakers – Seeking Alpha” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) to Acquire 221 Restaurants and Expand into Popeyes Brand Through Merger with Cambridge Franchise Holdings – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $100,270 activity.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Verizon, PepsiCo and Occidental Petroleum – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Dropbox, Occidental Petroleum And More – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Berkshire Hathaway’s 2nd-Quarter Earnings Show Steady Growth and a Larger Stockpile of Cash – The Motley Fool” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Icahn launches proxy fight against Occidental – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Veritable Lp, which manages about $12.94 billion and $4.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 4,933 shares to 431,793 shares, valued at $33.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 23,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,578 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (AMJ).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.62 million activity. The insider Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650. Hollub Vicki A. bought $1.80 million worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. The insider Batchelder Eugene L. bought 9,100 shares worth $437,790. Brown Oscar K bought $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $482,200 was made by KLESSE WILLIAM R on Monday, June 10. Backus Marcia E. bought $480,900 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.