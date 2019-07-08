As Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) Shares Declined, Cove Street Capital Lowered Holding by $699,354; Proffitt & Goodson Has Decreased Its Holding in Anthem (ANTM) by $1.09 Million

Proffitt & Goodson Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 80.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc sold 3,803 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 925 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $265,000, down from 4,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $284.35. About 489,420 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Jets Notes: Anthem, Hackenberg; 23/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: BREAKING: The National Football League approved a new policy Wednesday that will require “team and league; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Rev $22.54B; 30/05/2018 – Donald Trump’s Pressure Pushed NFL to Change Its Anthem Rules — Owner Depositions; 14/05/2018 – Christian Post: ‘Anthem’ Rumors: Live Services May Not Be Included in the Game Right From Day One; 24/05/2018 – Trump Says NFL Owners’ Anthem Protest Ban Doesn’t Go Far Enough; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s Negative Outlook Reflects Elevated Fincl Leverage Ratios; 22/05/2018 – WXIA 11: Exclusive: Falcons’ Arthur Blank addresses sports gambling, National Anthem controversies

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (TAST) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc sold 77,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 880,357 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.78 million, down from 958,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $418.81M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.55% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $9.24. About 140,869 shares traded. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) has declined 29.42% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.85% the S&P500. Some Historical TAST News: 14/05/2018 – Wallace Capital Management Inc. Exits Carrols Restaurant; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Carrols Restaurant Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAST); 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Had Seen 2018 Total Restaurant Sales $1.14B-$1.17B; 25/04/2018 – Carrols Restaurant at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Capex $50M-$60M; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Beef Costs Up 2% to 3%; 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES BEFORE DISCRETIONARY GROWTH-RELATED EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE $50 MLN TO $60 MLN FOR 2018

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.62 EPS, up 8.71% or $0.37 from last year’s $4.25 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.19B for 15.39 P/E if the $4.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.03 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50M and $396.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 6,110 shares to 15,516 shares, valued at $4.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 3,543 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,561 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VWO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 21 investors sold TAST shares while 33 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 30.13 million shares or 3.12% less from 31.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw & Com Inc has invested 0% in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). Globeflex Lp owns 60,980 shares. Tower Research Capital Llc (Trc) reported 723 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 33,364 shares. Northern Trust reported 451,011 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited owns 697,100 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Advsrs Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0% in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). Putnam Invs Lc reported 0.01% stake. Meeder Asset Mgmt, Ohio-based fund reported 205 shares. American Grp, a New York-based fund reported 22,154 shares. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0% in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). Vanguard Inc holds 0% or 1.68 million shares in its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund holds 24,600 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) for 432,707 shares. Private Mngmt Llc, Florida-based fund reported 2.40M shares.

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78M and $817.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd by 157,216 shares to 450,383 shares, valued at $11.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 58,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 360,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,270 activity.