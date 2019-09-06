As Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) Share Price Declined, Portolan Capital Management Decreased Its Holding; West Family Investments Has Boosted Its Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) Holding by $1.35 Million; Shares Declined

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) by 20.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc sold 225,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The hedge fund held 876,203 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.74M, down from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $358.52M market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $8.08. About 209,675 shares traded. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) has declined 35.95% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.95% the S&P500. Some Historical TAST News: 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES BEFORE DISCRETIONARY GROWTH-RELATED EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE $50 MLN TO $60 MLN FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Commodity Costs Up 1% to 2%; 14/05/2018 – Wallace Capital Management Inc. Exits Carrols Restaurant; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Total Restaurant Sales $1.15B-$1.17B; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Beef Costs Up 2% to 3%; 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP -2018 TOTAL RESTAURANT SALES EXPECTED TO BE $1.15 BLN – $1.17 BLN INCLUDING COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASE OF 3%- 5%; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 8c; 18/04/2018 Carrols Restaurant Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc; 16/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 6.2% VS 0.6% DECREASE IN PRIOR YEAR QUARTER

West Family Investments Inc increased its stake in Summit Midstream Partners Lp (SMLP) by 80.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc bought 150,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% . The institutional investor held 335,692 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, up from 185,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Summit Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $419.73M market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.07. About 61,595 shares traded. Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) has declined 54.04% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SMLP News: 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $117.3 MLN VS $135.8 MLN; 16/03/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners Doesn’t Expect to Be Adversely Impacted by FERC Income Tax Announcement; 20/04/2018 – DJ Summit Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMLP); 03/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 25/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners, LP Announces Series A Preferred Distribution; 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP SMLP.N – QTRLY LOSS PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.18; 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – ON TARGET TO DELIVER ON ITS 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners 1Q Rev $117.3M; 16/03/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS DOESN’T SEE ADVERSE EFFECT ON FERC; 16/03/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – SMLP DOES NOT EXPECT TO BE ADVERSELY IMPACTED BY YESTERDAY’S ANNOUNCEMENT FROM FERC

West Family Investments Inc, which manages about $399.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chimera Invt Corp by 23,000 shares to 2.80M shares, valued at $52.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold SMLP shares while 12 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 27.32 million shares or 4.43% less from 28.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brookfield Asset stated it has 3.11 million shares. Arrow Invest Limited Liability reported 0.17% stake. Cbre Clarion Securities Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Clearbridge Investments Llc invested 0.01% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Creative Planning invested in 76,300 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & Company stated it has 484,891 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James Services Advsr holds 10,028 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Spectrum Gru invested in 0% or 1,018 shares. Wells Fargo Mn, California-based fund reported 93,683 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 38,150 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). 70,493 are held by Van Eck Assocs Corporation. Evergreen Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.08% or 84,000 shares. Arrowstreet LP has invested 0.01% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). National Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 733,177 shares.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $100,270 activity.

Analysts await Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 11.11% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.09 per share. TAST’s profit will be $3.55 million for 25.25 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17 million and $972.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in E.L.F. Beauty Inc. by 668,920 shares to 2.07 million shares, valued at $21.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Petiq Inc. by 202,524 shares in the quarter, for a total of 295,814 shares, and has risen its stake in Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).