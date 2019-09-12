As Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) Market Value Declined, Granite Point Capital Management LP Cut Its Position by $430,200; Taylor Frigon Capital Management Raised Position in Vuzix Corp. (VUZI) as Share Value Declined

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (TAST) by 26.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 47,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The hedge fund held 130,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.18M, down from 178,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $430.80M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.41. About 144,416 shares traded. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) has declined 35.95% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.95% the S&P500. Some Historical TAST News: 25/04/2018 – Carrols Restaurant at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Adj Ebitda $95M-$102M; 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP -2018 TOTAL RESTAURANT SALES EXPECTED TO BE $1.15 BLN – $1.17 BLN INCLUDING COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASE OF 3%- 5%; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 8c; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Commodity Costs Up 1% to 2%; 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 6.2% VS 0.6% DECREASE IN PRIOR YEAR QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Comparable Restaurant Sales Up 3% to 5%; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Total Restaurant Sales $1.15B-$1.17B

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vuzix Corp. (VUZI) by 16.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc bought 76,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.92% . The institutional investor held 547,746 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.24 million, up from 471,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vuzix Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.28M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.36. About 110,558 shares traded. Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) has declined 69.34% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.34% the S&P500. Some Historical VUZI News: 06/04/2018 – VUZIX CORP – RICARDO ANTONIO PEARSON IS A SHORT SELLER; 30/05/2018 – Vuzix Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Vuzix M300 Selected as a Hardware Launch Company for AWS IoT Analytics; 06/04/2018 – Vuzix Files Defamation Lawsuit Against Ricardo Antonio Pearson; 01/05/2018 – Vuzix M300 Smart Glasses Selected for Deployment by Vehicle Glass Repair and Replacement Group Belron; 21/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 16/03/2018 – VUZI MENTIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY MOX REPORT; 30/05/2018 – VUZIX PARTNERS WITH QUALCOMM ON THE NEW SNAPDRAGON XR1 PLATFORM TO DEVELOP NEXT GENERATION AR SMART GLASSES; 06/04/2018 – VUZIX CORP – CO IS SEEKING DAMAGES IN EXCESS OF $80 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Vuzix M300 Smart Glasses to be Demonstrated by Several Industrial Partners at Hannover Messe and CeMAT 2018

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $100,270 activity.

Analysts await Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 11.11% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.09 per share. TAST’s profit will be $4.10 million for 26.28 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

More notable recent Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: China Redux, 13F Season And Blockchain Blockbuster – Seeking Alpha” on May 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST) CEO Daniel Accordino on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on March 01, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Dominoâ€™s Pizza Stock Looks Too Cheap – Investorplace.com” on March 21, 2019. More interesting news about Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Carrols Restaurant Group a Buy After Its Earnings Disappointment? – The Motley Fool” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Carrols Restaurant Group Gets Grilled on Hurricane Headwinds – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 08, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 9 investors sold TAST shares while 33 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 29.54 million shares or 1.94% less from 30.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 3.4% stake. Globeflex Capital Lp owns 60,869 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). Ameritas invested 0% of its portfolio in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). Menta Limited Liability Co invested in 0.13% or 34,388 shares. Monarch Ptnrs Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 60,764 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Prelude Mgmt Lc has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 0% in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). Fmr Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 974,306 shares. Panagora Asset Management reported 0% stake. Sun Life Financial owns 14,815 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs reported 0% of its portfolio in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). Deutsche Bank Ag has 27,456 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% stake. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership owns 0.02% invested in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) for 196,915 shares.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 6,000 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $2.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qudian Inc by 55,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $81,974 activity. Shares for $11,941 were bought by Travers Paul J. Shares for $23,110 were bought by Russell Grant on Wednesday, June 5. 4,000 shares valued at $7,637 were bought by Harned Timothy Heydenreich on Friday, June 7.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $151.84 million and $144.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. by 25,569 shares to 124,195 shares, valued at $3.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “­­­­Vuzix Receives Follow-on Blade Smart Glasses Orders to Provide On-Demand ‘Virtual Shopping Visits’ to the Automotive Industry – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/10/2019: VUZI,DATA,ADI – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Vuzix Blade Selected as the Smart Glasses Rollout Hardware for the “SWORDâ„¢” Intelligence and Threat Detection Solution – PRNewswire” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Vuzix Files Patent on Next Generation Waveguide-Based AR Smart Glasses – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.54, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 13 investors sold VUZI shares while 16 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 4.44 million shares or 22.82% less from 5.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meeder Asset invested in 0% or 758 shares. Legal General Grp Public Llc stated it has 3,525 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gsa Capital Prns Limited Liability Partnership reported 59,276 shares stake. Morgan Stanley stated it has 37,434 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI). Financial Bank Of Mellon Corp invested in 0% or 19,568 shares. Mirae Asset Invests Ltd owns 41,719 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Macroview Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 550 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jane Street Lc owns 0% invested in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) for 38,226 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has 38,053 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 0% in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI). Cambridge Investment Advisors owns 13,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Gp reported 1.02 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock reported 0% in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI). Taylor Frigon Ltd Liability holds 547,746 shares.