As Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) Market Valuation Declined, Cannell Capital Boosted Stake by $3.61 Million; Saba Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Community Health Sys New (CYH) Position by $5.12 Million as Stock Value Declined

Saba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Community Health Sys Inc New (CYH) by 27.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saba Capital Management Lp sold 1.71M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.47M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.67M, down from 6.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Community Health Sys Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.71M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.42. About 600,987 shares traded. Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) has declined 24.66% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CYH News: 05/05/2018 – Community Health Systems Announces Exchange Offers; 25/05/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH EXTENDS EARLY TENDER DEADLINE OF EXCHANGE; 18/05/2018 – Community Health Systems Announces Extension of Early Tender Deadline of Exchange Offers; 01/05/2018 – Community Health Sys 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 23/05/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS TENDERED ~$1.5B 2019 NOTES, OR ~80%; 01/05/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SEES FY LOSS/SHR CONT OPS $1.10 TO $1.50; 12/04/2018 – NashvilleBizJournal: EXCLUSIVE: CHS lays off dozens of corporate employees; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 2.6% Position in Community Health; 20/03/2018 – QUORUM HEALTH -CHS ALSO SEEKING TO TERMINATE COMPUTER AND DATA PROCESSING TRANSITION SERVICES AGREEMENT DATED APRIL 29, 2016 , BETWEEN CHSPSC & QHCCS; 02/04/2018 – Community Health Systems Completes Divestiture of Hospital in Dade City, Fla

Cannell Capital Llc increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (TAST) by 28.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc bought 400,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.79M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.80M, up from 1.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $392.24 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.84. About 61,884 shares traded. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) has declined 29.42% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.85% the S&P500. Some Historical TAST News: 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 6.2% VS 0.6% DECREASE IN PRIOR YEAR QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Had Seen 2018 Total Restaurant Sales $1.14B-$1.17B; 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP INC – ADJUSTED EBITDA IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE $95 MLN TO $102 MLN FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES BEFORE DISCRETIONARY GROWTH-RELATED EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE $50 MLN TO $60 MLN FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Commodity Costs Up 1% to 2%; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 8c; 25/04/2018 – Carrols Restaurant at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Adj Ebitda $95M-$102M; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Beef Costs Up 2% to 3%; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Capex $50M-$60M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 16 investors sold CYH shares while 51 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 110.55 million shares or 4.62% less from 115.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Corp (Trc) has 0% invested in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) for 12,448 shares. Bamco Ny stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH). Pnc Fin Services Group invested in 6,719 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 0% invested in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) for 333 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0% or 46,794 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag stated it has 126,456 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 5,923 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 6,840 shares. Piedmont Advisors invested in 28,129 shares or 0% of the stock. Aperio Group Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 15,934 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt invested in 0% or 107,200 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 157,522 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 11.72M shares. Barclays Plc invested 0% of its portfolio in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $320,000 activity.

Saba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.93B and $2.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Asset High Incm Opp (HIO) by 1.13M shares to 13.90 million shares, valued at $67.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Cr Allctn Inc Tr (BTZ) by 2.17 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.92 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (NYSE:PHD).

Analysts await Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.49 EPS, down 4,800.00% or $0.48 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $-0.53 actual EPS reported by Community Health Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 21 investors sold TAST shares while 33 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 30.13 million shares or 3.12% less from 31.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Lc owns 69,133 shares. Moreover, Natl Bank Of New York Mellon has 0% invested in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability owns 108,068 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement reported 50,705 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested in 0% or 100 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). Brown Advisory Inc reported 0.05% in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). Renaissance Technologies Lc reported 697,100 shares stake. Raymond James And Assocs accumulated 49,931 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mngmt Limited has 34,023 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com Ny reported 30,175 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. 200 are owned by Signaturefd Llc. Cove Street Ltd Llc owns 880,357 shares or 1.07% of their US portfolio. Tower Capital Ltd (Trc) reported 723 shares. Geode Management reported 434,161 shares.

Cannell Capital Llc, which manages about $347.86 million and $411.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heritage Crystal Clean Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 305,247 shares to 186,960 shares, valued at $5.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 428,761 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.27 million shares, and cut its stake in Telaria Inc.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,270 activity.