As Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Market Value Rose, Bridgeway Capital Management Raised Its Position; Paragon Capital Management Trimmed Its Yum Brands (YUM) Position as Share Value Rose

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) by 29.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc bought 105,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 460,500 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74 million, up from 355,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $890.82 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $9.63. About 2.51M shares traded. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 51.36% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 21/05/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC CRZO.O : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $31 FROM $24; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP SAYS BELIEVES CARRIZO OIL SHOULD MERGE WITH ANOTHER OPERATOR WITH PERMIAN OVERLAP TO INCREASE SCALE; 07/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $225.3M; 08/05/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC CRZO.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $22; 07/05/2018 – CARRIZO OIL 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 34C; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP, LLC REPORTS 8.1 PCT STAKE IN CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC AS OF MARCH 26, 2018 – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Conference May 16; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP, LLC-BELIEVES CARRIZO OIL & GAS SHOULD “STRONGLY” CONSIDER SPECIFIC ACTIONS THAT CAN BE TAKEN TO ENHANCE AND MAXIMIZE SHAREHOLDER VALUE; 31/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Group Meeting Scheduled By Seaport for Jun. 7; 14/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow

Paragon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 95.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc sold 76,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,432 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $343,000, down from 79,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $110.05. About 1.22 million shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 20.05% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.62% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Rev $1.37B; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Net $433M; 08/05/2018 – Taco Bell’s Naked Chicken Chalupa Is Back And Wilder Than Ever On May 10; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q REV. $1.37B, EST. $1.08B; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Sales Miss Estimates Amid Steep Fast-Food Discounts; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Maintains All Aspects of Full-Year Guidance; 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu ltem; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS AVERAGE ANNUAL CAPEX BY 2021 OF ABOUT 40 MLN EUROS; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Refranchised 144 Restaurants for $205M Pretax Proceeds in 1Q; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Adj EPS 90c

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34B and $8.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 20,100 shares to 173,637 shares, valued at $14.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 103,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.28 million shares, and cut its stake in Lgi Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold CRZO shares while 65 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 89.78 million shares or 2.48% less from 92.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3.60 million were reported by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 29,246 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Granahan Invest Mngmt Ma holds 0.51% or 760,208 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) for 45,335 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 131,451 shares. Vanguard Group holds 0.01% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) or 11.48M shares. Paloma Mgmt holds 267,688 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 278,062 shares. Highbridge Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 74,000 shares. Pnc Services Grp Inc reported 14,208 shares stake. First Tru Advsr LP invested 0% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Falcon Point Cap Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.73% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Frontier Cap Lc reported 1.77M shares. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Lsv Asset Management reported 4.12M shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $473,473 activity. 8,000 Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) shares with value of $101,165 were sold by JOHNSON S P IV.

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. YUM’s profit will be $266.20M for 31.62 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.10% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 4 sales for $3.73 million activity. $576,451 worth of stock was sold by Gibbs David W on Tuesday, January 15. 2,889 shares were sold by Lowings Anthony, worth $259,808 on Tuesday, January 15. Domier Tanya L also bought $249,888 worth of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Advsr stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Nomura holds 0.1% or 227,271 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.04% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Oregon-based Auxier Asset Mngmt has invested 0.27% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.05% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) or 498,110 shares. Maryland Cap Mngmt reported 7,733 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 264,285 were accumulated by Chevy Chase Hldgs. Perkins Coie Trust Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership holds 0.5% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) or 2.11M shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Liability Corporation reported 986,040 shares stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company has invested 0.08% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel reported 9,680 shares. Massachusetts-based Forbes J M & Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.07% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Evermay Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company invested 0.13% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). North Star Mngmt invested 0.17% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95 million and $210.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 2,002 shares to 26,587 shares, valued at $4.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance I by 18,191 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,372 shares, and has risen its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION).

