As Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Share Price Declined, Old West Investment Management Lifted Its Holding by $369,280; Financial Advisory Group Lifted Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position by $433,425; Market Value Declined

Old West Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) by 15.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc bought 36,928 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.91% . The hedge fund held 275,252 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.76 million, up from 238,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $798.73M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $8.63. About 3.93M shares traded. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 66.43% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 20/04/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Conference May 16; 12/04/2018 – Carrizo Oil Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Private equity firm Kimmeridge Energy boosts Carrizo stake, urges asset sales; 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 3-4; 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO OIL HOLDER KIMMERIDGE HAS HAD, TO CONTINUE TALKS; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP SAYS KIMMERIDGE PRINCIPALS HAD NUMEROUS CONSTRUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS WITH CARRIZO OIL & GAS’ MANAGEMENT ON CO’S BUSINESS, STRATEGIES; 31/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Group Meeting Scheduled By Seaport for Jun. 7; 15/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRZO); 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP – BELIEVE CARRIZO OIL WILL NOT BE ABLE TO INCREASE SCALE IN PERMIAN SUFFICIENTLY ABSENT MAJOR A SALE OR MERGER

Financial Advisory Group increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 25.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advisory Group bought 5,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 28,722 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.17 million, up from 22,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advisory Group who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $304.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $72.08. About 19.86 million shares traded or 84.62% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 13/04/2018 – Energy Law360: BREAKING: Mass. Top Court Won’t Quash AG Climate Probe Of Exxon; 27/04/2018 – EXXON PAPUA NEW GUINEA BACK TO NORMAL BY EARLY MAY AFTER QUAKE; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS CONTINUES TO SUPPORT TAX ON CARBON; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil profits jump 16% on oil rebound; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Punished for Departing From Big Oil’s Austerity Hymnal; 12/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS EXPECTS ITS GUYANA INVESTMENT TO START GENERATING CASH AFTER SECOND PHASE COMES ONLINE IN 2022; 29/04/2018 – LNG Exports Resume From ExxonMobil-Operated Papua New Guinea Project; 24/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Makes Polypropylene (PP) Commitment Launching New Achieve Advanced PP; 09/04/2018 – Exxon Reports Leak, Emissions at Baytown, Texas Refinery

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Burney accumulated 0.81% or 174,896 shares. Scotia Cap Inc holds 0.16% or 170,439 shares in its portfolio. Linscomb And Williams owns 866,153 shares. Bp Public Ltd Co stated it has 432,000 shares. Whittier has invested 0.46% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Sit Inv Associate Incorporated owns 12,650 shares. Farmers Natl Bank holds 94,394 shares or 3.79% of its portfolio. Cls Invs accumulated 11,342 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Lc has invested 0.86% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Coho Ltd reported 22,545 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 27,198 shares. First Finance State Bank has 88,888 shares for 1.04% of their portfolio. Forte Adv holds 0.59% or 24,007 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability Company owns 82,619 shares. Northern Trust has invested 1.05% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40 million and $212.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Motors Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 191,400 shares to 236,300 shares, valued at $52.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seritage Growth Properties by 24,761 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,951 shares, and cut its stake in Nmi Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH).