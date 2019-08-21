As Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Carmignac Gestion Has Lowered Position; As At&T Com (T) Share Value Rose, Holder Waters Parkerson & Company Has Cut Holding

Waters Parkerson & Company decreased its stake in At&T Inc Com (T) by 15.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company sold 59,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 323,268 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.14 million, down from 382,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in At&T Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $256.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $35.14. About 15.85M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 26/04/2018 – Time Warner Doesn’t Need AT&T Deal to Succeed — Heard on the Street; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Expects Organic Adjusted EPS Growth in Low Single Digits for 2018; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Believes It Will Add Postpaid Phone Subscribers for FY18; 15/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S PEGATRON SAYS 2017 NET INCOME AT T$16.01 BLN; 22/03/2018 – ONAP and ONF to Collaborate on Multi-Gigabit Open Broadband Access Network; 29/03/2018 – AT&T Judge Urges Fewer Witnesses as MIT Professor Takes Stand; 11/05/2018 – AT&T released a memo explaining its deal with Trump lawyer Michael Cohen. Read it here; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: TIME WARNER DEAL SET TO CLOSE AFTER JUDGE’S RULING; 10/04/2018 – AT&T REPORTS FINAL RESULTS OF CASH, PRIVATE EXCHANGE OFFERS; 25/04/2018 – VANITY FAIR: SCOOP: The weekend before the antitrust trial, reports @joepompeo, an AT&T-TW attorney called the DOJ to discuss a

Carmignac Gestion decreased its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) by 25.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion sold 180,634 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.91% . The institutional investor held 514,965 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42 million, down from 695,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $847.60M market cap company. The stock increased 3.71% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $9.16. About 2.41 million shares traded. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 66.43% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 05/04/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas Responds to Kimmeridge 13D Filing; 05/04/2018 – Kimmeridge Wants Carrizo to Sell Assets or Seek a Merger; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP, LLC REPORTS 8.1 PCT STAKE IN CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC AS OF MARCH 26, 2018 – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO OIL HOLDER KIMMERIDGE MAY URGE DIVESTITURE, MERGER; 12/04/2018 – Carrizo Oil Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO OIL HOLDER KIMMERIDGE HAS HAD, TO CONTINUE TALKS; 07/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $225.3M; 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas Announces Appointment of Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa to Bd of Directors; 27/03/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC – FRANCES ALDRICH SEVILLA-SACASA’S APPOINTMENT INCREASES SIZE OF CARRIZO BOARD TO EIGHT; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP -IF CARRIZO OIL BOARD IS UNABLE/UNWILLING TO EXECUTE VIABLE STRATEGIC PATH IN 12 MONTHS, KEMC BELIEVES SHAREHOLDERS WOULD BE BEST SERVED BY SALE OF CO

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 9.35 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moon Cap Mgmt has 18,488 shares for 0% of their portfolio. West Oak Capital Lc holds 0.02% or 1,200 shares. Longer Invests accumulated 62,955 shares. Permanens Capital LP reported 0.01% stake. The Pennsylvania-based Connors Investor Services Inc has invested 1.41% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Private Wealth holds 1.22% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 103,851 shares. Northeast Inv Mngmt accumulated 27,308 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Ww Asset Mngmt reported 569,818 shares stake. Ssi Investment Mngmt Inc has 16,625 shares. Schulhoff & stated it has 1.7% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Flippin Bruce And Porter stated it has 361,707 shares or 2.03% of all its holdings. South Dakota Council reported 0.65% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 15,833 were reported by North Star Asset. Hexavest Incorporated invested in 1.32 million shares or 0.52% of the stock. Condor Mngmt reported 0.11% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 10,387 shares to 458,522 shares, valued at $37.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp Com (NYSE:BAC) by 11,530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold CRZO shares while 65 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 89.78 million shares or 2.48% less from 92.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd stated it has 470,291 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 364,063 shares. 222,510 were accumulated by Legal And General Public Ltd Com. 402,590 were reported by Elk Creek Ptnrs Lc. First Hawaiian Financial Bank owns 0.01% invested in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) for 11,820 shares. Axa accumulated 14,400 shares. Fairfield Bush & owns 0.05% invested in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) for 10,925 shares. Moreover, Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Ipg Investment Advisors Limited Liability invested 0% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc stated it has 143,641 shares. Moody Bank Division reported 76,062 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Tortoise Ltd Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) for 410,080 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 47,781 shares. The Arkansas-based Stephens Inc Ar has invested 0% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Bridgeway Management accumulated 460,500 shares.

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $372,308 activity.