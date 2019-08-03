As Carriage Services (CSV) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Kennedy Capital Management Has Lifted Stake; Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) Holding Held by Champlain Investment Partners Llc

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Carriage Services Inc (CSV) by 31.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 112,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.46% . The institutional investor held 466,208 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.98 million, up from 353,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Carriage Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $399.01 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $21.92. About 77,794 shares traded. Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) has declined 20.63% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CSV News: 12/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Mud Season Closure of Acadia Carriage Roads; 14/03/2018 Hackney Carriage Imports, a boutique craft beer import company is proud to announce the arrival and release of AMA from Birra A; 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys 1.2% Position in Carriage Services; 27/04/2018 – CARRIAGE SERVICES – ON APRIL 25, ENTERED EIGHTH AMENDMENT,COMMITMENT INCREASE TO CREDIT AGREEMENT TO INCREASE REVOLVING CREDIT COMMITMENT TO $200 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Carriage Services Announces Closing of Exchange of Approximately $115 Million of Its 2.75% Convertible Subordinated Notes Due 2; 13/04/2018 – TIANJIN BINHAI TEDA LOGISTICS GROUP CO LTD 8348.HK – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO PHASED INCREASE IN UNIT PRICE OF CERTAIN CARRIAGE; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR ASSIGNS CARRIAGE SERVICES ‘B’ RTG, POSITIVE OTLK; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CARRIAGE SERVICES CFR AT B1; OUTLOOK STABLE; 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Carriage Services Cfr At B1 And Senior Unsecured At B2; Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – CHARTER & CBS REPORT MULTI-YEAR CONTENT CARRIAGE PACT

Champlain Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc bought 33,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.12% . The institutional investor held 969,405 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.10M, up from 935,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $88.95. About 290,141 shares traded or 2.64% up from the average. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has declined 15.02% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CFR News: 22/03/2018 – Fed Enforcements: Federal Reserve Board seeks to permanently bar former employee of Frost Bank from employment in banking; 27/04/2018 – CULLEN/FROST BANKERS INC CFR.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $116 FROM $112; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK STATEMENT ON UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS IMAGE ARCHIVE; 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q Net $106.5M; 21/05/2018 – Cullen/Frost Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK: STOPPED IDENTIFIED UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS; 16/03/2018 – Frost Bank Says It Immediately Launched Investigation; 11/05/2018 – Frost National Bank Buys New 2.8% Position in Veritex Holdings; 02/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – J.D. Power Again Ranks Frost Bank Highest In Texas Retail Banking Customer Satisfaction

Since March 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $15,006 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold CSV shares while 24 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 13.14 million shares or 2.48% more from 12.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.32 million shares. Blackrock reported 1.27 million shares. Retail Bank Of America De accumulated 0% or 28,759 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt has invested 0% in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV). International Group Inc reported 11,226 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 60,000 shares. 110,600 were reported by Lsv Asset. Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 146,021 shares stake. First Tru Advsr LP has invested 0% in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV). Earnest Partners Limited Liability Corp accumulated 2,500 shares. Invesco stated it has 0% in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV). State Street holds 0% or 365,033 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Inc holds 4,608 shares. 21,209 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. D E Shaw owns 72,929 shares.

More notable recent Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Carriage Services Announces Acquisition of L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory in North Carolina – GlobeNewswire” on August 28, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “StoneMor Partners L.P. Is Not Worth The Risk – Seeking Alpha” published on December 13, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Is CVS Changing The Healthcare Landscape? – Seeking Alpha” on March 14, 2019. More interesting news about Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Carriage Services Announces Closing of Exchange of Approximately $115 Million of Its 2.75% Convertible Subordinated Notes Due 2021 for Common Stock and Cash – GlobeNewswire” published on May 08, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (AFI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67 billion and $4.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Assets Trust Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 48,464 shares to 403,758 shares, valued at $18.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 46,767 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,896 shares, and cut its stake in Unity Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:UNTY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 20 investors sold CFR shares while 101 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 50.13 million shares or 4.24% less from 52.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer & accumulated 0.04% or 14,265 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 6,369 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cardinal Mngmt holds 7,628 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Villere St Denis J And Limited Liability Com reported 67,375 shares. Aperio Grp invested 0.01% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 50,588 shares in its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) for 10,739 shares. Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 2,093 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 56,039 shares in its portfolio. 9,653 are held by Ing Groep Nv. Franklin Resources has invested 0% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Invesco Limited, a Georgia-based fund reported 2.51M shares. Mairs And Power has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Amalgamated State Bank, New York-based fund reported 11,450 shares.

More notable recent Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Cullen/Frost Bankers Boosts Its Dividend – Motley Fool” on April 26, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Bank Stock Valuations Cheapest in Almost 10 Years: 4 to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on April 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on September 29, 2018. More interesting news about Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.’s (NYSE:CFR) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cullen/Frost Bankers: High-Quality Bank For A Great Price – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 15, 2018.