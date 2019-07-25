As Carpenter Technology (CRS) Stock Value Rose, Balyasny Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $10.79 Million; As Hyatt Hotels (H) Stock Rose, Holder Wexford Capital LP Trimmed by $9.62 Million Its Position

Wexford Capital Lp decreased its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp (H) by 56.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp sold 133,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 101,168 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.34M, down from 234,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Hyatt Hotels Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $78.03. About 281,054 shares traded. Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) has declined 4.58% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.01% the S&P500. Some Historical H News: 29/05/2018 – Hyatt Hotels President and CEO Mark Hoplamazian says the group will double its presence in China over the next three to five years; 22/03/2018 – Easter at Grand Hyatt Mumbai; 02/05/2018 – Range Developments Welcomes Park Hyatt St Kitts Inclusion in Conde Nast Traveler’s 2018 Hot List; 07/05/2018 – The Iconic Hôtel Martinez Reopens in Cannes, Joining The Unbound Collection by Hyatt; 10/04/2018 – Hyatt Announces Plans for First Dual-Branded Hyatt Place and Hyatt House Hotels at Paris Charles De Gaulle Airport; 16/05/2018 – ACCLAIMED HYATT REGENCY CINCINNATI CHEF KAROL OSINSKI WINS PRESTIGOUS CULINARY AWARD; 21/05/2018 – Nish Palas Istanbul Hotel Officially Opens; 26/04/2018 – Hyatt House Jersey City opens with a fantastic retractable rooftop lounge from OpenAire; 27/03/2018 – Playa Hotels & Resorts Announces Date of Its 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Exits Position in Hyatt

Balyasny Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Carpenter Technology Corp (CRS) by 76.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc sold 239,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 72,274 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31M, down from 312,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Carpenter Technology Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $46.6. About 140,724 shares traded. Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) has declined 15.24% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CRS News: 30/04/2018 – Guy Carpenter Licenses First-of-its-Kind Cyber Risk Modeling Platform from CyberCube Following Strategic Alliance; 18/05/2018 – Mary Chapin Carpenter, Barbican – `Americana with a hard edge’; 18/04/2018 – Carpenter Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 16/03/2018 – Sabrina Carpenter – Fashion Collaborator; 03/04/2018 – REG-Stryker announces organizational changes: Lonny J. Carpenter to retire; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisory Services Buys 2.3% Position in Carpenter Tech; 08/05/2018 – Carpenter Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 03/04/2018 – STRYKER REPORTS ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES: LONNY J. CARPENTER TO R; 28/03/2018 – Anthony Scaramucci, Dick Vitale, Josh Brown and Megan Carpenter Announced as Keynote Speakers at the 2018 Fearless Investing Su; 03/04/2018 – Stryker: Lonny Carpenter, Group President, Global Quality and Business Ops, to Retire in March 2019

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49B and $15.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS) by 10,556 shares to 25,280 shares, valued at $1.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 181,810 shares in the quarter, for a total of 254,615 shares, and has risen its stake in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold CRS shares while 52 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 42.12 million shares or 3.14% less from 43.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park National Corp Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 4,394 shares. Huber Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 311,544 shares. 28,879 were accumulated by Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. First Interstate Fincl Bank accumulated 0% or 387 shares. Prudential Financial accumulated 30,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Mutual Of America Capital Lc owns 41,746 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% or 16,900 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag has 47,437 shares. Granite Inv Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.27% or 487,019 shares. King Luther Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corp holds 0% in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) or 3,592 shares. Pennsylvania Commerce reported 25,202 shares stake. Moody Comml Bank Division has 152 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 8,883 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 8.05% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.87 per share. CRS’s profit will be $44.54 million for 12.39 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Carpenter Technology Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.05% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold H shares while 65 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 37.56 million shares or 1.98% more from 36.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl has 9,815 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru reported 781,854 shares. Pdts Prtn Lc holds 0.36% in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) or 86,708 shares. D E Shaw Company reported 1.00 million shares. Southeast Asset reported 23,440 shares stake. Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0.03% in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). 9,146 are owned by Trexquant Inv Lp. Prospector Ltd Llc reported 49,065 shares. Tower Capital Limited Liability Com (Trc) accumulated 389 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 432,416 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Grp Nv reported 141,382 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Tudor Inv Et Al invested in 0.02% or 5,048 shares. Twin Tree Management Lp reported 13,930 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 0% in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). Baskin Financial reported 2.55% in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H).

Wexford Capital Lp, which manages about $6.34 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stars Group Inc by 357,579 shares to 609,770 shares, valued at $10.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 62,544 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX).