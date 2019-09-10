As Carnival Plc (CUK) Market Valuation Declined, Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky Has Boosted Its Position; Barrett Asset Management Lifted Its Stake in Mcdonalds Com (MCD) by $880,173

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky increased its stake in Carnival Plc (CUK) by 13.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky bought 36,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.53% . The institutional investor held 305,100 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.20 million, up from 268,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky who had been investing in Carnival Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.64% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $47.49. About 647,557 shares traded or 45.45% up from the average. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK) has declined 21.50% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CUK News: 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – FY PROFIT FOR YEAR HK$525.5 MLN VS HK$49.6 MLN; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Group: Higher Revenue From Property Development and Investment Buoys Earnings; 23/05/2018 – China will someday be the largest cruise market in the world, @CarnivalPLC CEO tells @JimCramer; 12/03/2018 – Wake Forest: “Carnival for the Kids” starts Tuesday, continues through Sunday; 15/05/2018 – LIVEXLIVE MEDIA – SIGNED DEAL FOR TENCENT VIDEO TO LIVESTREAM ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL LAS VEGAS TO AUDIENCES IN MAINLAND CHINA, HONG KONG AND MACAU; 11/04/2018 – Carnival PLC: Dividend Declaration; 26/04/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0996.HK – GONG XIAO CHENG RESIGNED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 24/05/2018 – Carnival CEO Donald Sees ‘Great’ Environment for Cruise Industry (Video); 10/04/2018 – Holland America Line Introduces the World’s Largest Emerging Art Gallery by ArtLink; 20/04/2018 – Senior Executive Appointments and Promotions Announced for Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn and Carnival Australia

Barrett Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp Com (MCD) by 5.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc bought 4,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 95,633 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.16M, up from 90,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $157.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.80% or $8.25 during the last trading session, reaching $209.01. About 5.14M shares traded or 84.25% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Selling, General, Administrative Expenses Down About 1% Constant-Currency; 29/03/2018 – TABLE-McDonald’s Japan 2702.T -2017 group results; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: STARTED 2 FOR $4 BREAKFAST DEAL ON MONDAY IN U.S; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s to Boost Tuition Benefits After Getting Tax Windfall; 08/03/2018 – McDonald’s is flipping its iconic golden arches upside down in ‘celebration of women’ – and people are freaking out; 12/03/2018 – The decision to bring fresh beef to the majority of McDonald’s domestic locations was a costly one; 13/04/2018 – Russia lawmakers draft list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Rev $5.14B; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.01/SHR; 27/04/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

