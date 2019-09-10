As Carnival Paired Ctf (CCL) Market Value Declined, Capwealth Advisors Decreased Holding; Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Stake in Descartes Sys Group (DSGX) Trimmed as Stock Declined

Capwealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Carnival Corp Paired Ctf (CCL) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc sold 10,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 263,723 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.38M, down from 274,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corp Paired Ctf for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.97B market cap company. The stock increased 3.31% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $49.19. About 3.65 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 11/04/2018 – Carnival Corporation & Plc Increases Quarterly Dividend And Authorizes Additional $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – APPROVED RE-AUTHORIZATION OF UP TO $1 BLN IN SHARE REPURCHASES; 29/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Application Deadline is March 31 for VI Carnival Adult’s/ Children’s Parade Troupes; 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL FY NET HK$394.7M; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Raises Quarterly Dividend to 50c From 45c; 05/03/2018 – Holland America Line’s World-Renowned Culinary Council Takes on a New Focus That Taps into the Expertise of its Seven Celebrity Chefs; 09/05/2018 – Antitrust Regulator Imposes Two Conditions on Carnival, Port of Brisbane Agreement; 25/05/2018 – Don’t Stop the Carnival by Kevin Le Gendre – sound and visionaries; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Expects $6B Cash From Operations in 2018; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac And LiveXLive Media To Stream Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (DSGX) by 14.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc analyzed 75,000 shares as the company's stock declined 9.27% . The institutional investor held 452,347 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.09M, down from 527,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Descartes Sys Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $2.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $39.71. About 35,886 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 14.15% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.15% the S&P500.

Analysts await Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. CCL’s profit will be $1.75 billion for 4.86 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Carnival Corporation & Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 283.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Fin Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 23,573 shares. Davis R M holds 0.51% or 271,164 shares in its portfolio. Portland Inv Counsel Inc reported 58,703 shares. Live Your Vision Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Hawaii-based First Hawaiian State Bank has invested 0.06% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). 729,297 are held by Nordea Invest Mngmt. 107,386 were reported by Dupont Corp. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). World Asset Incorporated holds 0.07% or 27,308 shares. M&T Retail Bank Corp, a New York-based fund reported 97,244 shares. 1.95M were reported by Eagle Asset Mngmt. Century Inc holds 4.03 million shares. Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma owns 23,107 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Renaissance Gru Limited Liability Company reported 424,872 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Covington Mgmt reported 800 shares stake.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. 20,000 shares were bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J, worth $930,000.

More notable recent Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Will Higher Yields Make Cruise Ship Stocks Buoyant Again? – The Motley Fool” published on September 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Wall Street Opens Lower on Weak Chinese Data; Tech Worries – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Carnival makes schedule changes at Port Tampa Bay due to Hurricane Dorian – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NextEra, other stocks bear watching as Hurricane Dorian nears Florida – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Capwealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $719.93 million and $652.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc Com (NYSE:CTL) by 114,389 shares to 1.91M shares, valued at $22.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc De Cl (BRKB) by 1,885 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,649 shares, and has risen its stake in Macys Inc Com (NYSE:M).