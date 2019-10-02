As Carnival Corp. (CCL) Shares Declined, Yorktown Management & Research Co Has Upped Its Holding by $708,400; T Mobile Us (TMUS) Holder Stevens Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Stake by $439,190 as Market Value Rose

Stevens Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 53.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp sold 5,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 5,206 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $386,000, down from 11,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $78.2. About 2.82M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 71C; 14/03/2018 – T-Mobile and NBC’s KXAS-TV Accelerate 600 MHz Repack; 29/04/2018 – DT CEO Tim Höttges Will Be Chairman of Combined Company; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts T-Mobile US Inc. Rtgs On Watch Neg On Merger Agrmnt; 29/05/2018 – Founder and Former CEO of Boost Mobile USA Rolls Out ALL4PRICE.COM Website to Educate Consumers About Some of the Issues With the Proposed Sprint/T-Mobile Merger; 18/05/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint Amends $38b Loan Agreement to Add New Lenders; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile 1.07% Branded Postpaid Phone Churn in 1Q; 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile will pay $40 million to the U.S. Treasury; 17/04/2018 – Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 10/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: UPDATE: Sprint & T-Mobile have resumed deal talks, sources tell CNBC

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp. (CCL) by 77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought 15,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 35,400 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.65M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $42.49. About 6.64 million shares traded or 63.34% up from the average. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 27/03/2018 – CIBS2018 is an lmmersive 360-Degree Water Carnival with Activities, Celebrities and Programs; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Implements the World’s First Multi-Orbit, Tri-Band Capable Shipboard Antenna System; 13/04/2018 – Princess Cruises Announces Encounters with Discovery at SEA Program Lineup for 2018; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 56C TO 60C, EST. 53C; 04/05/2018 – Carnival PLC: Block Listing Six Monthly Return; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Raises Quarterly Dividend to 50c From 45c; 03/04/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line is joining the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 43C; 27/03/2018 – Princess Cruises’ Director Of Culinary Experience Is Named To The Prestigious Association Of The Master Chefs Of France; 08/05/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival PLC – Voting Rights and Capital

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Hampshire-based Ledyard Savings Bank has invested 0.04% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc holds 1.9% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 232,069 shares. Td Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 121,854 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Company stated it has 633 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.06% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Company Tn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Massachusetts Svcs Comm Ma owns 42,291 shares. Amalgamated State Bank holds 0.06% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) or 57,151 shares. Davis R M Inc holds 0.38% or 231,179 shares in its portfolio. Chesapeake Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 10,158 shares. Boyar Asset Management holds 35,364 shares. Ally Financial Inc has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Srb owns 9,242 shares. Invest House Ltd Liability Company holds 141,411 shares.

More notable recent Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “An Ugly Patch for Ulta Beauty, and Rough Weather Ahead for a Few Industries – Motley Fool” on September 05, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “South Florida cruise lines resume trips to the Bahamas – South Florida Business Journal” published on September 09, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Holland America Line Adds More Western and Southern Caribbean Cruises with Return to Tampa in 2020 – PRNewswire” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Weigh In On Southwest Airlines, EA And More – Benzinga” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon, Chevron Shine as Oil Rally Rattles Stocks – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. On Tuesday, June 25 the insider DONALD ARNOLD W bought $997,267.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40 million and $264.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First American Financial Corp. (NYSE:FAF) by 18,000 shares to 11,921 shares, valued at $640,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 622,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 278,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold TMUS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 268.25 million shares or 1.93% more from 263.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Primecap Mgmt Ca reported 0.02% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Carroll Associates Inc holds 67 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Legal & General Grp Public Limited reported 0.09% stake. Leuthold Gru Inc Ltd accumulated 0.06% or 6,352 shares. 1.29 million were accumulated by Point72 Asset Lp. Stonebridge Ltd Company holds 1,128 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gam Ag owns 9,397 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd has 0.02% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 3,181 shares. 5,793 were reported by Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Llc. 107,300 are held by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd. Palestra Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.06% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 1.42M shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins holds 2,000 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust holds 0.04% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) or 91,897 shares. 1,042 are owned by Next Fincl Gp.

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “T-Mobile US, Inc. to Present at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference in New York, NY – Business Wire” on September 13, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “6 Stocks Poised to Score Big on the 5G Wave – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 05, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “T-Mobile has a plan B if it doesn’t merge with Sprint – Kansas City Business Journal” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) Presents at Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Communacopia Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “1 Big Reason the New T-Mobile Will Have Lower 5G Prices Than Competitors – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88 billion and $2.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 3,074 shares to 5,988 shares, valued at $1.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 52,049 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,093 shares, and has risen its stake in Bio Rad Labs Inc (NYSE:BIO).

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $845.92M for 19.75 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.