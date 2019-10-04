As Carnival Cl A (CCL) Valuation Declined, Holder Bridges Investment Management Has Boosted Its Holding; Capital Returns Management Has Decreased Its American Intl Group (AIG) Position by $8.48 Million as Valuation Rose

Capital Returns Management Llc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 42.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc sold 160,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The hedge fund held 215,135 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.46 million, down from 375,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $53.21. About 3.40M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 14/03/2018 – Former Icahn Executive Merksamer to Leave AIG Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – AIG EXTENDS LOSSES IN REGULAR SESSION, LAST DOWN 8.7 PCT ON TRACK FOR BIGGEST ONE-DAY PCT DROP SINCE FEB 2017; 02/05/2018 – AIG Had About $2 Billion Remaining Under Share Repurchase Authorization as of May 2; 26/03/2018 – AIG Launches Canada’s First Travel Insurance on Demand Smart App; 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURE ALSO INVOLVES MERGER OF ITS EXISTING CARRIER, AIG EUROPE LIMITED INTO NEW EUROPEAN COMPANY; 12/04/2018 – MOVES-AIG names Anthony Vidovich as chief claims officer, general insurance; 22/03/2018 – Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of Validus Holdings, Ltd. – VR; 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC AIG.N SAYS ALL DIRECTOR CANDIDATES ELECTED WITH MAJORITY OF VOTES CAST; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BELIEVES BERKSHIRE WILL COME OUT OKAY IN ITS $10.2 BLN RETROACTIVE REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH AIG AIG.N; 27/03/2018 – AIG Pays Duperreault $43.1 Million in First Year as Firm’s CEO

Bridges Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp Cl A (CCL) by 12.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc bought 25,686 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 227,267 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.58M, up from 201,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $41. About 7.09 million shares traded or 69.92% up from the average. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 15/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 12/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival Corporation & plc Registration Statement; 23/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Sails to the “Rhythm of the Caribbean” by Introducing New Immersive Cultural Experiences; 18/05/2018 – Princess Cruises 2019-2020 Cruise Vacations to Asia on Sale; 05/03/2018 Cunard Unveils 2020 Voyage Program: Oceans of Discovery, by Cunard; 26/04/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Names Lars Ljoen to Head Marine Operations; 17/05/2018 – Princess Cruises Reveals 2019-2020 Panama Canal ltineraries; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival said it will join the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees 2Q Constant Currency Net Rev Yields Up Approximately 2.5% to 3.5 %; 24/04/2018 – Carnival Corporation Selects Konami’s SYNKROS Casino Management System for Fleetwide Gaming Operations

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 408.82% or $1.39 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. AIG’s profit will be $913.41 million for 12.67 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold AIG shares while 222 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 765.00 million shares or 1.79% more from 751.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny accumulated 138,187 shares. 1.12 million are held by Becker Cap Management. Psagot Investment House holds 0% or 34 shares in its portfolio. Channing Capital Mngmt Lc invested in 163,856 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, Sweden-based fund reported 36,088 shares. Epoch Investment Prtnrs reported 0.7% stake. California Pub Employees Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 1.67 million shares. Banque Pictet Cie Sa invested in 0.01% or 8,006 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 1.24M shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Eagleclaw Managment Ltd Com accumulated 0.56% or 24,290 shares. Clean Yield Gp holds 0.01% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) or 751 shares. Mariner Ltd Co, a Kansas-based fund reported 34,815 shares. Mrj Capital Inc holds 1.58% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 51,419 shares. Argent Tru accumulated 18,782 shares. Dupont Management holds 14,748 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. DONALD ARNOLD W had bought 22,050 shares worth $997,267.

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30 million and $2.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 6,503 shares to 127,445 shares, valued at $9.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 44,891 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,444 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dupont Mgmt Corp owns 37,509 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0% or 7,407 shares. Camarda Financial Limited Liability holds 32,087 shares or 2.93% of its portfolio. Earnest Lc invested 1.07% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Cornerstone Capital has invested 2.55% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Oppenheimer And has 0.01% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 4,322 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 95,860 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 32,767 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Guardian stated it has 59,457 shares. Advisor Prns Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Sterling has invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 79,614 shares. Maryland Mngmt owns 68,345 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Prelude Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability stated it has 19,035 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.