As Carnival Cl A (CCL) Stock Value Declined, Bridges Investment Management Has Lifted Its Stake by $1.18 Million; Apollo Management Holdings LP Increases Stake in Lennar (Call) (LEN)

Bridges Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp Cl A (CCL) by 12.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc bought 25,686 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 227,267 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.58 million, up from 201,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $43.71. About 4.63 million shares traded or 14.65% up from the average. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL – EXPECTS 2018 FY NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER ALBD IN CONSTANT CURRENCY COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR TO BE UP ABOUT 1.0 PERCENT; 13/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Carnival Group International Holdings Ltd; 03/04/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line is joining the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 12/03/2018 – Holland America Line Premieres ‘Planet Earth Il in Concert’ Featuring Breathtaking Footage and Live Music in Partnership with BBC Earth; 08/03/2018 – Holland America Line Introduces Food & Beverage Aficionado Cruises Featuring Culinary Council Members, Master Mixologist, Wine Curator and Winemakers; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP CCL.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 14/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Twenty-Two Calypsonians Set to Participate in Stoli Budweiser VI Carnival 2018 Elimination Tent; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – CHANGES IN FUEL PRICES & CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES EXPECTED TO INCREASE FY 2018 EARNINGS BY 0.10/SHARE COMPARED TO DEC GUIDANCE; 06/05/2018 – New York Post: Water line break floods rooms on hellish Carnival cruise; 09/04/2018 – Seabourn Expands Culinary Offerings With “Earth & Ocean At The Patio™” – An “Al Fresco” Dining Experience

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advanced Emissions Soluts In (ADES) by 174,245 shares to 1.15 million shares, valued at $14.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 550,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 395,000 shares, and cut its stake in Capitol Invt Corp Iv.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 58 investors sold LEN shares while 166 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 261.79 million shares or 0.39% less from 262.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fort Lp holds 0.02% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) or 2,402 shares. Trust Of Oklahoma has 10,425 shares. Horizon Invests Ltd invested in 4,740 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 5,585 are owned by Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Lc. Texas-based Hodges Cap Inc has invested 0.06% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Covington Cap accumulated 100 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 4,363 shares. New York-based Jefferies Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Calamos Limited Co owns 0.01% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 38,550 shares. Ls Advsrs Limited Liability reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Trust Fund reported 5,953 shares. 30,000 are owned by Bp Public Ltd Co. Pictet Asset Limited holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 555,912 shares. Sei Invests holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 205,830 shares. Sg Americas Llc invested 0.02% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN).

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30 million and $2.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 19,616 shares to 12,601 shares, valued at $799,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc Com (NYSE:PEP) by 3,219 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,302 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corporation Com.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. WEISENBURGER RANDALL J bought $930,000 worth of stock or 20,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.15% or 58,016 shares. Caprock Group reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Davenport Com Ltd Liability Com reported 0.64% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Victory Cap Mgmt Incorporated owns 161,801 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And reported 339,959 shares. Blair William And Co Il reported 0% stake. Cwm Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 2,152 shares. Principal Financial Gp Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Gideon Advsrs holds 0.09% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) or 5,424 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 767,842 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. First Citizens Bancorporation And Trust Com owns 51,335 shares. National Asset Management Incorporated owns 6,034 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 79,614 shares. Birch Hill Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 37,071 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 32,767 shares.