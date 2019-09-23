As Carnival Cl A (CCL) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Bridges Investment Management Has Boosted Its Position; Act Ii Management LP Increases Position in Gray Television (GTN)

Act Ii Management Lp increased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 25.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp bought 39,823 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The hedge fund held 196,495 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.22 million, up from 156,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $15.96. About 641,004 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION INC – ANTICIPATE RETRANSMISSION REVENUE, NET OF RETRANSMISSION EXPENSE, ABOUT $178.5 MLN TO $180.0 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION – ANTICIPATE GROSS RETRANSMISSION REVENUE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018 WILL BE WITHIN A RANGE OF ABOUT $350.0 MLN TO $353.0 MLN; 19/04/2018 DJ Gray Television Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN.A); 01/05/2018 – Gray Agrees To Acquire KDLT-TV In Sioux Falls, South Dakota; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 25/04/2018 – Gray Television stations win 19 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards Plus two of three NABEF Service to America Television Awards; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q Rev $226.3M; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TV 1Q EPS 22C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gray Television Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN); 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV IN SIOUX FALLS, SD

Bridges Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp Cl A (CCL) by 12.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc bought 25,686 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 227,267 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.58M, up from 201,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $48.22. About 4.49M shares traded or 8.39% up from the average. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 22/03/2018 – Carnival’s profit driven by higher ticket prices, on-board spending; 07/05/2018 – This $1 billion cruise ship with a race track hopes to dethrone Carnival and Royal Caribbean; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival says it will join the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 23/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Sails to the “Rhythm of the Caribbean” by Introducing New Immersive Cultural Experiences; 13/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – EXPECTS PROFIT TO INCREASE SIGNIFICANTLY BY APPROXIMATELY 8 TIMES FOR FY; 09/05/2018 – Carnival Legend To Reposition To Tampa In 2019, Also Offer Exciting Longer-Length Voyages From Honolulu, Vancouver And Los Ange; 06/05/2018 – New York Post: Water line break floods rooms on hellish Carnival cruise; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line To Offer Three Exciting Longer Length Carnival Journeys Sailings In 2019, Including 24-Day Trans-Pacific C; 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL FY REVENUE HK$2.19B; 28/03/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Takes Delivery of 26th Ship, Carnival Horizon

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold GTN shares while 49 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 83.96 million shares or 2.10% more from 82.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability reported 0.03% stake. Barclays Public Lc has 82,944 shares. Dupont Cap Management Corp reported 0.01% stake. Ajo Lp accumulated 0.01% or 87,858 shares. Weber Alan W holds 0.3% or 47,300 shares. Delphi Mngmt Inc Ma invested 0.91% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). New Mountain Vantage Advisers Ltd Liability Corp reported 979,500 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Lord Abbett & Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 31,568 shares. California-based California Employees Retirement has invested 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Retirement Of Alabama, Alabama-based fund reported 7.13 million shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). National Bank Of America De invested in 565,891 shares. Gru One Trading Ltd Partnership reported 14,123 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested in 7.27 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. Apg Asset Nv holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 647,900 shares.

Act Ii Management Lp, which manages about $484.22 million and $109.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Outfront Media Inc by 15,000 shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $1.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blue Apron Hldgs Inc by 548,334 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,666 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $204,935 activity. $20,137 worth of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) shares were bought by HOWELL HILTON H JR. $111,525 worth of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) was bought by ROBINSON HARRIETT J.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. $997,267 worth of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) shares were bought by DONALD ARNOLD W.

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30M and $2.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 20,200 shares to 5,450 shares, valued at $315,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Dynamics Corp Com (NYSE:GD) by 4,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,970 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ).

