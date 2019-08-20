As Carnival (CCL) Valuation Declined, Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Lifted Position; Deprince Race & Zollo Has Cut Its Geo Group New (GEO) Holding by $10.00 Million

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (GEO) by 36.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 526,069 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The institutional investor held 922,106 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.70 million, down from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Geo Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $17.45. About 619,282 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500.

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 35.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 26,518 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, up from 19,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $45.36. About 2.59 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 56C TO 60C, EST. 53C; 10/05/2018 – Carnival to Offer First Cuba Cruises From Charleston; 05/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS; 26/04/2018 – Super Bowl Champion Jake Elliott To Face Off Against Carnival Horizon Godmother Queen Latifah In Lip Sync Battle: Horizon, Part; 24/05/2018 – CARNIVAL CEO SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 10/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Unveils Largest, Most Technologically Advanced Operations Center In Cruise Industry; 09/05/2018 – Carnival Legend To Reposition To Tampa In 2019, Also Offer Exciting Longer-Length Voyages From Honolulu, Vancouver And Los Angeles Next Year; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 43C; 22/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival Corp & plc First Quarter Results; 10/05/2018 – Carnival Adding 23 Sailings to Havana in 2019-20

More notable recent Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in August – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Perfect Cruise Stock Pick for Bears – Schaeffers Research” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Carnival Corporation: A Fundamentally Appealing 4%+ Dividend Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A Bad Beat In Carnival Shares – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 618,254 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moors & Cabot has invested 0.03% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Missouri-based Enterprise Corp has invested 0% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). The Connecticut-based Northeast Finance Consultants Inc has invested 0.03% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). 60,025 were reported by Cumberland Ltd. Chesapeake Asset owns 10,158 shares. Regions Fin Corp holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 184,919 shares. First Republic Inv Management holds 0.02% or 81,797 shares. Cornerstone Cap stated it has 2.58% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Acadian Asset Mngmt accumulated 444,771 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Sun Life Incorporated reported 0.01% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Davis R M invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc owns 72,065 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Cooke & Bieler Limited Partnership holds 1.65% or 1.81M shares in its portfolio. Cypress Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation has 1.68% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 179,195 shares.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. The insider WEISENBURGER RANDALL J bought $930,000.

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74 million and $272.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seaboard Corp (NYSEMKT:SEB) by 100 shares to 174 shares, valued at $746,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Special Opportunities Fund Inc (SPE) by 42,656 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 210 shares, and cut its stake in Central Securities Corp (NYSEMKT:CET).

More notable recent The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “The GEO Group Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GEO Group declares $0.48 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on February 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Unique High-Yield Opportunity: GEO Group At 11% Yield – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much is The GEO Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:GEO) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GEO Group +3.5% after boosting year FFO guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52 billion and $3.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (NYSE:ITUB) by 105,700 shares to 926,680 shares, valued at $8.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Donegal Group Inc (NASDAQ:DGICA) by 34,544 shares in the quarter, for a total of 516,743 shares, and has risen its stake in Yum China Hldgs Inc.