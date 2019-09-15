As Carnival (CCL) Valuation Declined, Portland Investment Counsel Lifted Stake; Glynn Capital Management Holding In Schlumberger LTD F (SLB) Was Has Upped

Glynn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd F (SLB) by 45.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc bought 11,211 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 36,014 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43 million, up from 24,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $37.33. About 8.14 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: CRUDE-MARKET CRASH HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON COMPANY; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger seeks to monetize assets at production management unit; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS COMPANY NEEDS TO ADD PEOPLE AND INVESTMENTS; 26/04/2018 – SUBSEA 7 CEO: SAYS STILL SEES PRICE PRESSURE ON SHORT AND MEDIUM-TERM JOBS, BUT THE COMPANY PRICES LONGER-TERM JOBS TAKING INTO ACCOUNT AN EXPECTED MARKET IMPROVEMENT; 23/04/2018 – DJ Schlumberger NV, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLB); 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT ALLOWS SCHLUMBERGER TO BUY UP TO 49% OF EDCL: IFX; 25/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – ON APRIL 25, 2018 HELGE LUND RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 20/04/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited 1st Quarter Results; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS AIMS TO EMERGE FROM CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY AT END-JUNE, EARLY JULY VS PVS PLANS OF EARLY AUGUST; 04/05/2018 – Sri Lanka to sign deals with Total, Schlumberger for seismic study

Portland Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 41.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc bought 24,256 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 82,959 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.86 million, up from 58,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $50.55. About 4.02M shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees Full-Year 2018 Net Rev Yields in Constant Currency to Be Up 2.5 %; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL 1Q REV. $4.2B, EST. $4.11B; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP QTRLY GROSS REVENUE YIELDS INCREASED 9.2 PERCENT; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV & AUTHORIZES ADDED $1B SHARE; 24/04/2018 – DOT TSA: TSA Reminds Travelers of Security Procedures for the Carnival Travel Season; 03/04/2018 – Holland America Line’s Popular Ready Set Sail Promotion Offers Pre-Paid Gratuities, Reduced Deposits and Exceptional Cruise Fares; 30/05/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Dufry signs new contracts with Holland America Line, Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Line – further expands its footprint in the cruise channel; 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – FY REVENUE HK$2.19 BLN VS HK$1.93 BLN; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Net $391M; 02/05/2018 – Forbes Names Carnival Corporation One of America’s Best Large Employers

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 293 are owned by Willingdon Wealth. San Francisco Sentry Grp Inc (Ca) accumulated 2,791 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 75,217 shares. Invesco has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). First Interstate Savings Bank holds 15,315 shares. Nordea Invest Ab holds 252,314 shares. Macquarie Group invested in 90,627 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insur The invested 0.02% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Burney invested in 47,260 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability reported 0.42% stake. Carlson Cap Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 5,000 shares. Susquehanna Gru Llp holds 249,974 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Corporation holds 19,035 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Utd Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0.07% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Fort Washington Investment Oh reported 1.81 million shares.

Portland Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $193.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 53,612 shares to 272,000 shares, valued at $19.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortis Inc (FRTSF) by 10,656 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,958 shares, and cut its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. WEISENBURGER RANDALL J bought 20,000 shares worth $930,000.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Markston Interest has invested 0.34% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Corecommodity Mgmt Lc has invested 0.43% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 491,781 are owned by Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company. Security Bancshares Of So Dak reported 0.91% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Northstar Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 14,250 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & Com owns 42,878 shares. Fragasso Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.51% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Nichols & Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 193,783 shares. Invest Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 12,914 shares. Citadel Advsr accumulated 9.39M shares or 0.17% of the stock. Farmers And Merchants Invests reported 29,376 shares. Tortoise Cap Lc has 66 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys stated it has 0.12% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Howard Cap Management owns 12,565 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Ltd Pa accumulated 215,627 shares or 0.71% of the stock.